कंगना का उपद्रवी किसानों पर निशाना:एक्ट्रेस ने कहा- झंड बनकर रह गए हैं, अच्छे दिन पर विघ्न डालने का प्रयास कर रहे ये किसान

मुंबई28 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
एक्ट्रेस ने सोशल मीडिया में किसानों के हंगामे का वीडियो शेयर करते हुए किसानों पर निशाना साधा है। - Dainik Bhaskar
एक्ट्रेस ने सोशल मीडिया में किसानों के हंगामे का वीडियो शेयर करते हुए किसानों पर निशाना साधा है।

दिल्ली में किसानों का ट्रेक्टर मार्च बेकाबू होता जा रहा है। कई हिस्सों से किसानों और पुलिस कर्मियों के बीच झड़प की तस्वीरें सामने आ रही हैं। आंसू गैस के गोले छोड़ें गए हैं। इस बीच एक्ट्रेस कंगना रनोट ने फिर एक बार किसानों पर निशाना साधा है। कंगना ने सोशल मीडिया पर लिखा है कि ये झंड बनकर रह गए हैं। किसी के घर शादी या कोई अच्छा त्योहार आए तो जलने वाले उसी दौरान कपड़े धोने या बच्चों को आंगन में शौच कराने का काम करते हैं। वही हाल इस इस देश का हो गया जो गणतंत्र दिवस के मौके पर ऐसा कर रहे हैं। कंगना ने जो वीडियो शेयर किया है, उसमें एक कुछ किसान तलवार से एक पुलिसकर्मी पर हमला करते नजर आ रहे हैं।

उधर, ITO पर पुलिस ने किसानों पर लाठीचार्ज कर दिया तो किसानों ने पुलिस पर पथराव कर दिया। पथराव में कई पुलिसकर्मी घायल हुए हैं। प्रदर्शनकारियों ने एक पुलिसकर्मी को घेरकर हाथापाई की। हंगामे को देखते हुए ITO मेट्रो स्टेशन के गेट बंद कर दिए गए हैं।

पुलिस का दावा- निहंगों ने तलवार से हमले की कोशिश की
इससे पहले गाजीपुर बॉर्डर से निकले किसानों को पुलिस ने नोएडा मोड़ पर रोक दिया और आंसू गैस के गोले छोड़े। किसानों ने भी पुलिस पर पथराव कर दिया और गाड़ियों में तोड़फोड़ की। पुलिस का दावा है कि किसानों ने पांडव नगर पुलिस पिकेट पर ट्रैक्टर चढ़ाने की कोशिश की। पुलिस ने यह भी कहा कि निहंगों ने तलवार से पुलिसकर्मियों पर हमले की कोशिश की।

