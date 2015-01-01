पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कंगना के बंगले में तोड़फोड़ का मामला:बीएमसी की कार्रवाई का विरोध करने के आरोप में गिरफ्तार महिला लेबर को मिली जमानत

मुंबई27 मिनट पहले
  •
इसी तरह के कई ग्रुप ने कंगना के बंगले के बाहर प्रदर्शन किया था। जिसपर कार्रवाई करते हुए पुलिस ने 15 लोगों को पकड़ा था।

मुंबई की एक अदालत ने अभिनेत्री कंगना रनोट के बंगले में नगर निकाय द्वारा किए गए तोड़फोड़ के दौरान कथित तौर पर बाधा डालने और एक सरकारी कर्मचारी को उनके कर्तव्यों का निर्वहन करने से रोकने के कारण गिरफ्तार की गई एक महिला मजदूर को बृहस्पतिवार को जमानत दे दिया। कंगना के घर के बाहर प्रदर्शन करने के आरोप में पुलिस ने 15 लोगों को पकड़ा था।

अतिरिक्त सत्र न्यायाधीश आर एम सदरानी ने सपना परेरा (51) को 15,000 रुपये के निजी मुचलके पर जमानत दी। महिला पर आईपीसी की धारा 353, 188 और बॉम्बे पुलिस अधिनियम के प्रावधानों के तहत मामला दर्ज किया गया है।

15-20 लोगों ने किया था प्रदर्शन
अभियोजन पक्ष के अनुसार, 15 से 20 लोगों का एक समूह बांद्रा में कंगना रनोट के बंगले के बाहर जमा हुआ था। इनपर आरोप है कि तोड़फोड़ की कार्रवाई का विरोध करते हुए इस ग्रुप ने नारेबाजी की और पुलिसकर्मियों को उनके कर्तव्यों पूरा करने से रोकने का प्रयास किया। बाद में इस मामले में एक महिला मजदूर को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया।

'न कंगना, न राउत से संबंध'
अपने वकील श्रीगणेश सावलकर द्वारा दायर जमानत याचिका में सपना ने कहा कि उसे मामले में झूठा फंसाया गया। महिला ने आगे कहा कि वह एक मजदूर है और उसका रनौत और (शिवसेना) नेता संजय राउत से कोई संबंध नहीं है। उसने कहा कि वह किसी भी राजनीतिक दल से जुड़ी नहीं है। अर्जी को स्वीकार करते हुए अदालत ने उसकी जमानत मंजूर कर दी।

