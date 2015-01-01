पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लाखों रुपए के नुकसान की आशंका:एटीएम मशीन में लगी आग, शुरुआती जांच में शॉर्ट सर्किट बतायी जा रही वजह

मुंबई9 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मशीन में रखे कितने रुपए आग में जले हैं, इसकी जांच पड़ताल की जा रही है।

मुम्बई के अंधेरी वेस्ट लोखंडवाला स्थित आदर्शनगर इलाके में यस बैंक के एटीएम मशीन में आग लग गई। आग की सूचना के बाद मुंबई फायर ब्रिगेड की टीम ने कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद काबू पाया। आग लगने के बाद एटीएम मशीन पूरी तरह जल गई। हालांकि आग से कितने रुपए के नोट जले हैं, इस संबंध में स्पष्ट जानकारी नहीं मिल पाई है। लेकिन लाखों रुपए के नोट के जलने की आशंका जताई जा रही है।

बताया जा रहा है कि तारापुर टॉवर के सामने स्थित एचपी पेट्रोल पम्प के पास यस बैंक का एटीएम मशीन लगा हुआ है। रविवार सुबह एटीएम मशीन में आग लग गई। मुम्बई फायर ब्रिगेड के कंट्रोल रूम के अधिकारियों ने बताया कि एटीएम मशीन पुरी तरह से जल चुकी है। मशीन में रखे कितने रुपए आग में जले हैं, इसकी जांच पड़ताल की जा रही है। शुरुआती जांच में आग लगने का कारण शॉर्ट सर्किट बताया जा रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकमल हासन का मोदी से सवाल- कोरोना से लोगों की नौकरियां जा रहीं, नई संसद की क्या जरूरत? - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें