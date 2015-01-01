पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही ने ली मासूम की जान:खेल-खेल गटर में गिरी 4 साल की बच्ची की मौत; सौंदर्यीकरण के नाम पर हटाया गया गटर का ढक्कन वापस नहीं लगा

मुंबई15 मिनट पहले
सौंदर्यीकरण के लिए इस गटर का ढक्कन हटाया गया था। मृतक बच्ची आफिफा (इनसेट में)

मुंबई से सटे काशी मीरा इलाके में फ्लाई ओवर ब्रिज के नीचे खुले गटर में गिरने से 4 साल की बच्ची की मौत हो गई है। घटना मंगलवार शाम की है। बच्ची के पिता मुस्तफा अली ने बताया कि दीपावली के अगले दिन वे आफिफा को लेकर अपनी बहन के घर गए थे। वहां पड़ोस के बच्चों संग खेलने गई थी। तभी फ्लाई ओवर के नीचे पहुंच गई और वहां खुले गटर के मेन होल में गिर पड़ी।

सौंदर्यीकरण के लिए हटाया गया था ढक्कन
इस मामले में काशी मीरा पुलिस ने एडीआर दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है। पुलिस ने इस मामले में जिम्मेदार शख्स का नाम पता लगाने के लिए मीरा भायंदर महानगर पालिका से जानकारी मांगी है। ताजा जांच में सामने आया है कि महानगरपालिका ने सौंदर्यीकरण के लिए इस गटर के ढक्कन को हटाया था। यहां अगले एक से दो दिन में जाली लगाने का कम होना था, इससे पहले ही यह दुर्घटना हो गई।

पहले भी हुई है ऐसी ही घटना
इससे पहले गोरेगांव इलाके में बरसात के समय नाले में बहने से एक 2 साल के बच्चे की मौत हुई थी। उसका शव दो दिन बाद कई किलोमीटर दूर नाले से बरामद हुआ था।

