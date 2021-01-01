पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चोर निकला पूरा परिवार:मुंबई पुलिस के हत्थे चढ़े एक परिवार के 6 सदस्य; पति-पत्नी, बेटे-बहू ने मिलकर तीन राज्यों में 50 से ज्यादा वारदात को दिया अंजाम

मुंबईएक घंटा पहले
फोटो में दिख रही सास-बहू और एक महिला रिश्तेदार। ये 13 जनवरी को कुरार इलाके में स्थित मयूर ज्वेलर्स से 10 तोले की ज्वैलरी लेकर गायब हुईं थी।
फोटो में दिख रही सास-बहू और एक महिला रिश्तेदार। ये 13 जनवरी को कुरार इलाके में स्थित मयूर ज्वेलर्स से 10 तोले की ज्वैलरी लेकर गायब हुईं थी।

मुंबई पुलिस के हत्थे एक ऐसा गिरोह चढ़ा है, जिसमें परिवार के सभी सदस्य साथ मिलकर चोरी की वारदात को अंजाम देते थे। इनके निशाने पर ज्यादातर ज्वैलरी शॉप रहती थीं। सोमवार को हुई इनकी गिरफ्तारी के बाद पुलिस को पता चला है कि पूरे परिवार ने साथ मिलकर महाराष्ट्र, तेलंगाना और छत्तीसगढ़ में 50 से ज्यादा वारदात को अंजाम दिया है। आरोपियों के पास से 1 लाख 90 हजार कीमत के सोने के जेवर बरामद किए गए हैं।

चोरी की एक घटना के बाद इस परिवार का पता चला
13 जनवरी को कुरार इलाके में स्थित मयूर ज्वेलर्स में 10 तोले की ज्वैलरी गायब हुई थी, जिसके बाद पुलिस ने मामले में जांच शुरू की। दुकान के मालिक ने पुलिस को बताया कि 13 जनवरी को दोपहर 2 बजे के करीब काली पीली टैक्सी से कुछ लोग दुकान पर आए। तीन लोग कुछ देर तक सोने के गहने देखने के बाद चले गए। उनके जाने के बाद 10 तोला सोने के जेवर चोरी हो जाने का पता चला। दुकान में लगे सीसीटीवी में चोरी की उक्त घटना भी रिकॉर्ड हो गई।

यह परिवार पुणे में रह रहा था। सभी को यहीं से अरेस्ट किया गया है।
यह परिवार पुणे में रह रहा था। सभी को यहीं से अरेस्ट किया गया है।

इस मामले में इनकी हुई गिरफ्तारी
पुलिस ने फुटेज के सहारे इनकी तलाश शुरू की और तकरीबन 20 दिन बाद सभी आरोपियों को पुणे से अरेस्ट कर लिया। आरोपी मुंबई से भागने की फिराक में थे। कुरार के वरिष्ठ पुलिस निरीक्षक प्रकाश ने मंगलवार को बताया कि पुणे से रेखा वाणी (45), उसके बेटे अक्षय वाणी(19), दूसरे बेटे शेखर वाणी(28) और उसकी बहु रेणुका वाणी(23), रिश्तेदार नरेंद्र सालुंखे(35) को गिरफ्तार किया है। जबकि, रेखा वाणी का पति हेमराज फरार और नरेंद्र सालुंखे की पत्नी फरार हैं। इनकी निशानदेही पर एक टैक्सी ड्राइवर आशुतोष को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। पूरे परिवार ने अपना गुनाह कबूल कर लिया है।

ऐसे अंजाम देते थे चोरियां
पूरा परिवार घर पर शादी या फंक्शन का बहाना बना कर ज्वैलरी शॉप में आभूषण खरीदने के लिए जाता था और वहां सेल्स गर्ल को बातों में फंसा धीरे से आभूषण गायब कर लेता था। पुलिस का कहना है कि किसी को शक न हो इसलिए वह छोटा सा कोई आभूषण भी वहां से खरीद लेता था।

