लापरवाही पर कार्रवाई:मुंबई में बिना मास्क वालों को सड़क पर लगानी पड़ रही है झाड़ू, ट्रेनों और स्टेशन पर जीआरपी वसूलेगी 200 रुपए का जुर्माना

मुंबई26 मिनट पहले
बीएमसी ने झाड़ू लगाने या 200 रुपए का जुर्माना देने का विकल्प रखा है।
  • एमसीजीएम वर्तमान में सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर बिना मास्क लगाए लोगों पर 200 रुपये का जुर्माना करता है
  • मुंबई 1,120 नये मरीज सामने आने के बाद यहां संक्रमित होने वाले लोगों की कुल संख्या बढ़ कर 2,55,360 हो गयी है

कोरोना के खतरे को देखते हुए बृहन्मुंबई महानगर पालिका(BMC) ने मास्क न पहनने वालों के खिलाफ नियम को और कड़े कर दिए हैं। घर से बाहर निकलने के दौरान अगर कोई व्यक्ति बिना मास्क के पकड़ा जाता है तो उसे सड़क पर झाड़ू लगाना होगा। इसके अलावा उसे 200 रुपए का जुर्माना भी देना पड़ सकता है। मुंबई में एपेडमिक एक्ट लागू होने तक मास्क को अनिवार्य किया गया है।

के-वेस्ट निकाय वार्ड में बिना मास्क के घूमने वाले कई लोगों से गुरुवार को एक घंटे तक झाड़ू लगवाई गई। इस वार्ड में अंधेरी पश्चिम, जुहू और वर्सोवा आते हैं। सहायक निगम आयुक्त (के-वेस्ट वार्ड) विश्वास मोटे ने बृहस्पतिवार को बताया कि मास्क नहीं पहनने और अधिकारियों से अनावश्यक बहस करने या जुर्माना भरने से मना करने वाले लोगों से हमने सामुदायिक सेवा के तहत झाड़ू लगवाया है।

गुरुवार को 'K वार्ड' में बीएमसी ने यह कार्रवाई करते हुए 30 से ज्यादा लोगों से सड़क पर झाड़ू लगवाई है।
गुरुवार को 'K वार्ड' में बीएमसी ने यह कार्रवाई करते हुए 30 से ज्यादा लोगों से सड़क पर झाड़ू लगवाई है।

बिना मास्क के स्टेशन या ट्रेन में आने वालों पर जुर्माना वसूलेगा जीआरपी
गवर्नमेंट रेल पुलिस (GRP) को लोकल ट्रेन में और स्टेशन पर बिना मास्क लगाए, चलने वाले लोगों पर जुर्माना करने का निर्देश दिया गया है। जीआरपी आयुक्त रवींद्र शेनगांवकर को लिखे पत्र में राज्य आपदा प्रबंधन विभाग के निदेशक अभय यावलकर ने कहा है कि ग्रेटर मुंबई नगर निगम (एमसीजीएम) द्वारा नौ सितंबर या इसके बाद नगर निकाय की तरफ से जारी परिपत्र के मुताबिक जुर्माना किया जाए। एमसीजीएम वर्तमान में सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर बिना मास्क लगाए लोगों पर 200 रुपये का जुर्माना करता है।

यावलकर ने पत्र में कहा, "राज्य सरकार सरकारी रेल पुलिस को अधिकार देती है कि वह लोकल ट्रेनों या स्टेशन परिसर के अंदर बिना मास्क पहने लोगों पर जुर्माना कर सकती है।" पत्र में कहा गया है कि कोविड-19 मामलों के प्रसार को रोकने के लिए यह आवश्यक है कि यात्री सभी संबंधित प्रोटोकॉल का पालन करें।

राज्य में 16 लाख 66 हजार लोग अब तक हो चुके हैं संक्रमित

महाराष्ट्र में कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण के 5,902 नये मामले सामने आये जिसके बाद प्रदेश में इससे संक्रमित होने वाले लोगों की कुल संख्या बृहस्पतिवार को बढ़ कर 16,66,668 हो गयी । स्वास्थ्य विभाग के एक अधिकारी ने इसकी जानकारी दी। अधिकारी ने बताया कि प्रदेश में 156 लोगों की मौत हो गयी है जिससे राज्य में कोविड-19 की वजह से जान गंवाने वालों की संख्या बढ़ कर 43,710 हो गयी है। उन्होंने बताया कि प्रदेश में सफल इलाज के बाद 7,883 मरीज ठीक हुये हैं। इन्हें मिला कर राज्य में अब तक संक्रमण मुक्त होने वाले मरीजों की कुल संख्या बढ़ कर 14,94,809 हो गयी है। अधिकारी के अनुसार, प्रदेश में फिलहाल 1,27,603 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है।

मुंबई शहर में कोविड-19 के 1,120 नये मरीज सामने आये जिसके बाद यहां संक्रमित होने वाले लोगों की कुल संख्या बढ़ कर 2,55,360 हो गयी है। महानगर में संक्रमण से 33 और लोगों के मरने के साथ ही कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण से मरने वालों की कुल संख्या बढ़ कर बृहस्पतिवार को 10,229 हो गयी।

