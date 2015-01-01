पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Maharashtra: After The Death Of The Mother, The Dispute Between The Two Brothers Over The Funeral, One Son Buried By Christian Custom, The Other Lit A Funeral Pyre

पुलिस ने निकाला बीच का रास्ता:महाराष्ट्र में मां की मौत के बाद अंतिम संस्कार को लेकर दो भाइयों में विवाद; एक बेटे ने ईसाई रिवाज से दफनाया, दूसरे ने जलाई चिता

मुंबई42 मिनट पहले
दोनों भाइयों के बीच हुए विवाद को सुलझाने के लिए पुलिस को बीच में आना पड़ा- प्रतीकात्मक फोटो।
  • विवाद की वजह से अंतिम संस्कार में 24 घंटे की हुई देरी, पुलिस ने दोनों को समझाकर निकाला बीच का रास्ता

महाराष्ट्र के पालघर में कुछ साल पहले ईसाई धर्म अपना चुकी एक महिला को उसके एक बेटे ने दफनाया जबकि उसके दूसरे बेटे ने सांकेतिक रूप से उसका दाह संस्कार किया। पालघर में एक मां के अंतिम संस्कार की पद्धति को लेकर दो भाइयों के बीच की लड़ाई ने 1998 में आई महेश भट्ट की फिल्म 'जख्म' की यादें ताजा कर दी। इस फिल्म में एक्ट्रेस (पूजा भट्ट) की मौत के बाद उसे दफनाने को लेकर दंगे हो जाते हैं।

हिन्दू बेटे ने कपड़े से जलाई सांकेतिक चिता
पुलिस उपनिरीक्षक दिलीप पवार ने बताया कि गुरुवार को पालघर जिले में वडा तहसील के अवांडे गांव में रहने वाली 65 साल की फुलाई धाबड़े के निधन के बाद उनके दो बेटों महादू और सुधान के बीच अंतिम संस्कार को लेकर विवाद हो गया। बड़ा भाई महादू धर्म परिवर्तन करा इसाई बन गया था। हालांकि, विवाद के बावजूद महादू की चली और उसने मां को कब्र में दफना दिया। इससे नाराज सुधान ने मां के कपड़ों से सांकेतिक चिता जलाई।

पुलिसवालों ने करवाई मामले में सुलह
पवार ने कहा कि दोनों पीछे हटने को तैयार नहीं थे और विवाद बढ़ता जा रहा था। विवाद की वजह से शव को अंतिम संस्कार में तकरीबन 24 घंटे की देरी हो चुकी थी। मामले की जानकारी जैसे ही हमें मिली, एक टीम मौके पर पहुंची और दोनों भाइयों को समझा कर यह बीच का रास्ता निकाला गया। पवार ने बताया कि पुलिस अधिकारी सुधीर सांखे गांव में पहुंचे और उन्होंने परिवार के सदस्यों से चर्चा की। यह तय किया गया कि महिला को ईसाई परंपरा के अनुसार दफनाया जाए। फिर वसई के समीप पाचू द्वीप पर पार्थिव शरीर को दफना दिया गया।

