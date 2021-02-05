पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महाराष्ट्र में फिर बढ़ रहा कोरोना:2 दिन में मिले 8 हजार से ज्यादा पॉजिटिव, मुंबई की मेयर ने कहा- मास्क लगाओ नहीं तो लॉकडाउन लगाएंगे

मुंबई2 घंटे पहले
मुंबई में मेयर किशोरी किशोरी पेडनेकर मीडियाकर्मियों से बात कर रही थीं। - Dainik Bhaskar
मुंबई में मेयर किशोरी किशोरी पेडनेकर मीडियाकर्मियों से बात कर रही थीं।

महाराष्ट्र में एक बार फिर कोरोना के केस बढ़ रहे हैं। प्रदेश में 4 दिन से रोज 3 हजार से ज्यादा पॉजिटिव मिल रहे हैं, जबकि बीते दो दिन में 8 हजार से ज्यादा मरीज मिले हैं। इसके बाद मुंबई की मेयर, डिप्टी सीएम अजित पवार और स्वास्थ्य मंत्री राजेश टोपे ने प्रदेश में फिर से लॉकडाउन लगने के संकेत दिए हैं। मुंबई मेयर ने मंगलवार को कहा कि अगर लोग मास्क नहीं लगाएंगे तो शहर में लॉकडाउन लगाना मजबूरी होगा।

मुंबई की मेयर किशोरी पेडनेकर ने कहा, 'महाराष्ट्र में बढ़ रहे कोरोना के मामले चिंता का विषय हैं। लोकल में बहुत भीड़ होती है, इसके बावजूद भी लोग ट्रेन में मास्क नहीं पहन रहे हैं। लोगों को सावधानी बरतनी चाहिए। लोगों ने अगर बात नहीं मानी और मास्क लगाना शुरू नहीं किया तो हम एक और लॉकडाउन की ओर बढ़ेंगे। लॉकडाउन को रोकना अब लोगों हाथों में है।'

अजित पवार ने लॉकडाउन के लिए CM से बात करने की बात कही थी
इससे पहले सोमवार को उप मुख्यमंत्री अजित पवार ने कहा है, 'मैं मुख्यमंत्री से इस संबंध (लॉकडाउन को लेकर) बात करने वाला हूं। कुछ कड़े निर्णय लेने होंगे। लोग भी अब ऐसे फैसले को स्वीकारने के लिए तैयार रहें। क्योंकि कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ना गंभीर बात है। पवार ने कहा, 'मैंने सभी अधिकारियों, जिले के प्रभारी मंत्रियों, सांसदों और विधायकों से कहा है कि कोरोना संक्रमित लोगों की संख्या बढ़ना बेहद गंभीर बात है। कई देशों में कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या में बढ़ोतरी होने पर दोबारा लॉकडाउन करना पड़ा था। महाराष्ट्र में भी कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या में वृद्धि चिंता बढ़ाने वाली है।'

स्वास्थ्य मंत्री टोपे ने कहा, मुंबई और विदर्भ में कोरोना मरीज बढ़े
उप मुख्यमंत्री अजित पवार की तरह ही स्वास्थ्य मंत्री राजेश टोपे ने भी सोमवार को औरंगाबाद में कोरोना वैक्सीनेस के दूसरे चरण की शुरुआत होने पर कहा था, राज्य में कुछ स्थानों पर खासकर मुंबई और विदर्भ में कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या फिर से बढ़ रही है। जो अधिकारी ट्रैकिंग और ट्रैसिंग में ध्यान नहीं दे रहे हैं। उनके खिलाफ कड़ी कार्यवाही की जाएगी। स्वास्थ्य मंत्री ने लोगों द्वारा नियमों का पालन नहीं किए जाने पर नाराजगी व्यक्त करते हुए कहा कि जनता को परेशानी न हो इसके लिए लगाए गए प्रतिबंध को हटाया गया। इसलिए लोग नियमों का पालन करें यदि नहीं करते हैं, तो पश्चिमी देशों की तरह यहां भी फिर से लॉकडाउन लगाना पड़ेगा।

दो दिनों में 8 हजार से ज्यादा मरीज मिले
पिछले 48 घंटो के दौरान महाराष्ट्र में लगभग 8 हजार मरीज सामने आये हैं। 14 फरवरी को 4 हजार 92 नए केस आए, जबकि अगले दिन 15 फरवरी को 3365 नए केस आए। इसी के साथ राज्य में एक्टिव केस की संख्या 37 हजार 146 हो गई है। बता दें कि 14 फरवरी को 645 नए केस सिर्फ मुंबई में रिपोर्ट हुए। यह एक दिन पहले यानी 13 जनवरी के बाद से मुंबई में रिकॉर्ड हुए मामलों में सबसे अधिक हैं।

राज्य में 51 हजार 529 लोगों की हुई मौत
स्वाथ्य मंत्रालय की ओर से 15 फरवरी को जो आंकड़े जारी किए गए, उसके मुताबिक राज्य में कोरोना से जुड़ी 40 मौतें रिपोर्ट की गई हैं। इस तरह यहां कोरोना से अब तक हुई मौतों का आंकड़ा 51 हजार 529 हो गया है। गौर करने वाली बात यह भी है इस राज्य में कोरोना से मृत्यु दर करीब ढाई प्रतिशत है।

