हादसा:रायगढ़ में एक केमिकल फैक्ट्री में भीषण धमाका, एक महिला समेत दो की मौत. दो सुरक्षाकर्मियों की हालत बनी गंभीर

मुंबई21 मिनट पहले
इस धमाके में पूरी फैक्ट्री जमीदोज हो गई है।

महाराष्ट्र के रायगढ़ जिले के खपोली इलाके में एक केमिकल फैक्ट्री के रिएक्टर में बीती रात ढाई बजे भीषण ब्लास्ट होने की वजह से दो लोगों की मौत हुई है। इनमें एक महिला शामिल है। इस धमाके में 2 अन्य लोग गंभीर रूप से घायल भी हुए हैं। धमाके के बाद लगी आग पर गुरुवार सुबह पूरी तरह से काबू पाया गया।

जानकारी के अनुसार, यह विस्फोट आर्कोस इंडस्ट्रियल एस्टेट के एक छोटे प्लांट में हुआ। धमाके की आवाज से पास के पेट्रोल पंप पर काम करने वाले एक सुरक्षा रक्षक की पत्नी की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। जबकि तीन सिक्योरिटी गॉर्ड गंभीर रूप से जख्मी हुए थे, जिसमें से एक ने गुरुवार सुबह 10 बजे दम तोड़ दिया। घायलों को खपोली के अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया है।

धमाके की आवाज कई किलोमीटर दूर तक सुनाई दी है।
3-4 किलोमीटर तक सुनाई दी धमाके की आवाज
धमाके की आवाज इतनी तेज थी कि 3 से 4 किलोमीटर दूर तक मौजूद लोगों ने इसको सुना। जबकि एक किलोमीटर की सीमा में आने वाले घरों और दफ्तरों के कांच टूट गए। घरों में लगे शेड भी कई जगहों पर टूटने की बात लोगों ने कही है। मौके की गंभीरता को देखते हुए स्थानीय प्रशासन की टीमें रात भर घटनास्थल पर आग बुझाने के काम में जुटी रही।

4 घंटे में आग पर पाया गया काबू
घटना की जानकारी मिलते ही खपोली नगरपरिषद, एचपीसीएल, रिलायंस, उत्तम स्टील, टाटा स्टील, कर्जत नगर परिषद और पेन नगर परिषद की 10 फायर ब्रिगेड टीमों ने मिलकर इस आग पर काबू पाया। आग को बुझाने में 4 घंटे की कड़ी मशक्कत करनी पड़ी। धमाके की आवाज सुनकर आसपास के गांव वालों ने भी घटनास्थल पर पहुंच कर मदद का हाथ बढ़ाया। आसपास की फैक्ट्रियों में काम करने वाले मजदूरों को भी सुरक्षित स्थान पर स्थानांतरित किया गया है

