पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

एक्टिंग के दम पर चोरी:पुलिस इंस्पेक्टर बन लोगों को लूटने वाले एक्टर को मुंबई क्राइम ब्रांच ने किया गिरफ्तार, हवाई जहाज से जाता था चोरी करने

मुंबई5 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सोमवार शाम को देहरादून की पटेल नगर पुलिस और मुंबई क्राइम ब्रांच (यूनिट VIII) के संयुक्त ऑपरेशन में आरोपी को अंधेरी वेस्ट इलाके से पकड़ा गया।(लाल घेरे में आरोपी एक्टर)

मुंबई के अंबोली इलाके से टीवी और फिल्मों में काम करने वाले एक ऐसे अभिनेता को क्राइम ब्रांच पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया है, जो मुंबई में एक्टिंग करता था और दूसरे शहर में जाकर चोरी को अंजाम देता था। आरोपी की पहचान सलमान उर्फ जाकिर जाफरी के रूप में हुई है।

मुंबई क्राइम ब्रांच के डीसीपी अकबर पठान ने बताया, जाकिर उत्तराखंड(देहरादून), मध्य प्रदेश, चंडीगढ़, यूपी और कुछ अन्य सीमावर्ती राज्यों में जाकर वारदात को अंजाम देता था। जांच में यह भी सामने आया है कि आरोपी प्लेन से चोरी करने आता-जाता रहा है। आरोपी ने कई टीवी धारावाहिकों के साथ दो हिंदी फिल्मों में भी छोटे-छोटे रोल किए हैं।

पुलिस इंस्पेक्टर बन महिला के आभूषण लूटे थे
आरोपी को देहरादून में हुई एक चोरी के मामले में गिरफ्तार किया गया है। अपनी एक्टिंग का हुनर दिखाकर आरोपी एक पुलिसकर्मी बनकर बुजुर्ग महिला के पास गया था और उससे सारे जेवर उतरवा लिए थे। 64 वर्षीय महिला उस दिन मंदिर से घर आ रही थी। आरोपी ने चेकिंग का बहाना बनाते हुए महिला को ठगा था। आभूषण उतरवाकर आरोपी ने उसे एक अखबार में पैक कर दिया था। कुछ मिनट तक महिला को बातों में उलझाया और फिर उसे पत्थर से भरा अखबार देकर फरार हो गया।

ऐसे गिरफ्त में आया आरोपी
महिला को जब इस बात का पता चला तो वह देहरादून के पटेल नगर कोतवाली पहुंची और एफआईआर दर्ज करवाई। महिला एक रसूखदार परिवार से तालुक रखती थी और उनके कई रिश्तेदार पुलिस डिपार्टमेंट में थे। मामले की गंभीरता को देखते हुए पुलिस ने इसमें जांच शुरू की और सीसीटीवी फुटेज के आधार पर आरोपी का चेहरा सामने आया। इसके बाद इस मामले की जानकारी मुंबई क्राइम ब्रांच को दी गई। सोमवार शाम को देहरादून की पटेल नगर पुलिस और मुंबई क्राइम ब्रांच (यूनिट VIII) के संयुक्त ऑपरेशन में आरोपी को अंधेरी वेस्ट इलाके से पकड़ा गया।

काम नहीं होने के कारण करता था चोरियां
आरोपी ने पुलिस पूछताछ में बताया कि लॉकडाउन की वजह से उसके पास कोई भी काम नहीं था। पेट भरने के लिए वह छोटी-मोटी ठगी करता था। हालांकि, मुंबई पुलिस का मानना है कि यह ठगी से बड़ा एक सुनियोजित गिरोह का काम है। यह गिरोह कई राज्यों में सक्रिय हो सकता है। आरोपी फर्जी पुलिस अधिकारी बन वारदातों को अंजाम देता था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलगातार 17वें दिन 40 हजार से कम केस आए, तीन दिन में कुल केस एक करोड़ के पार हो सकते हैं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें