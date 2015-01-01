पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महाराष्ट्र सरकार को बड़ा झटका:मेट्रो कार शेड प्रोजेक्ट के निर्माण पर बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट ने लगाई रोक, फरवरी तक MMRDA को यथास्थिति बनाने का दिया आदेश

मुंबई13 मिनट पहले
बुधवार को बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट ने मुंबई के कंजूरमार्ग पर बन रहे मेट्रो कार शेड परियोजना को रोकने का आदेश देते हुए एमएमआरडीए को यथास्थिति बनाए रखने के लिए कहा है। अदालत में अब इस मामले की अगली सुनवाई फरवरी महीने में होगी।

इससे पहले सोमवार को 102 एकड़ में बन रहे इस प्रोजेक्ट को लेकर अदालत ने कहा था कि इसके लिए हुए जमीन हस्तांतरण आदेश में कई खामियां है। इसलिए राज्य सरकार या तो इसे वापस ले, अन्यथा हम इसे खारिज करके सभी पक्षों को सुनने के बाद जिलाधिकारी को दोबारा आदेश जारी करने को कहेंगे। सरकार द्वारा कोई भी निर्णय नहीं लेने के बाद यह फैसला लिया गया है।

अदालत को यहां मिली है खामी
सोमवार को हाईकोर्ट के मुख्य न्यायाधीश दीपांकर दत्ता व न्यायमूर्ति गिरीश कुलकर्णी की खंडपीठ ने जमीन हस्तांतरण को लेकर जारी किए गए आदेश पर कहा कि जमीन को लेकर सीविल कोर्ट में मामला प्रलंबित है। फिर भी जिलाधिकारी ने कानूनी प्रक्रिया के तहत मामले से जुड़े सभी पक्षों को सुने बगैर जमीन के हस्तांतरण का आदेश जारी कर दिया। इसलिए प्रथम दृष्टया हमे यह आदेश खामियों से ग्रसित नजर आ रहा है। लिहाजा राज्य सरकार इस आदेश को वापस ले और सभी पक्षों को सुनने के बाद जिलाधिकारी नया आदेश पारित करे, अन्यथा हम इस आदेश को रद्द कर देंगे और कानूनन दोबारा निर्णय लेने को कहेंगे। खंडपीठ ने राज्य के महाधिवक्ता आशुतोष कुंभकोणी को इस बारे में बुधवार तक जानकारी देने को कहा था।

राज्य सरकार ने इस मामले में थोड़ा और वक्त मांगा था
इससे पहले कुंभकोणी ने इस मामले में थोड़ा वक्त मांगा। वहीं, एडिशनल सालिसिटर जनरल अनिल सिंह ने खंडपीठ से कलेक्टर के आदेश को रद्द करने का निवेदन किया।

गरोडिया ने इस जमीन पर अपना दावा किया है
इस मामले में हस्तक्षेप आवेदन करने वाले महेश कुमार गरोडिया के वकील श्याम मेहता ने खंडपीठ को सिविल कोर्ट में प्रलंबित दावे (सूट) की जानकारी दी और कहा कि सिविल कोर्ट ने अंतरिम आदेश भी जारी किया है। गरोडिया ने कांजुरमार्ग की जमीन पर अपना दावा किया है जिनके पक्ष को नहीं सुना गया है। खंडपीठ ने सभी पक्षों को सुनने के बाद मामले की सुनवाई 16 दिसंबर 2020 तक के लिए स्थगित कर दी था।

जमीन हस्तांतरण के खिलाफ दायर हुई है याचिका
महाराष्ट्र की उद्धव ठाकरे सरकार ने पूर्ववर्ती देवेन्द्र फडणवीस सरकार के दौरान आरे कालोनी में बनाए जा रहे मेट्रो कारशेड को रद्द कर इसे कांजुरमार्ग में स्थानांतरित कर दिया था। इसके बाद केंद्र सरकार ने जिलाधिकारी की तरफ से एमएमआरडीए को मेट्रो कार शेड के लिए जमीन हस्तांतरण किए जाने के खिलाफ याचिका दायर हुई, जिस पर सुनवाई चल रही है।

याचिका में मुख्य रुप से मुंबई उपनगर के जिलाधिकारी की ओर से जमीन स्थनांतरण को लेकर 1 अक्तूबर 2020 को जारी किए गए आदेश को चुनौती दी गई है। केंद्र सरकार का दावा है कि जमीन पर उसका मालिकाना हक है। इसलिए जिलाधिकारी का आदेश अवैध है। इसलिए इसे रद्द कर दिया जाए।

