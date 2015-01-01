पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हॉस्पिटल में रेप का प्रयास:दरवाजा खुला देख वार्ड में घुसा सुरक्षा गार्ड और महिला के साथ करने लगा छेड़छाड़, शोर मचाने पर डॉक्टर्स और नर्सों ने पकड़ा

मुंबई7 मिनट पहले
आरोपी को कुरार पुलिस की टीम ने गिरफ्तार किया है।

शहर के मलाड इलाके के एक अस्पताल में कोविड-19 मरीज के साथ छेड़खानी करने के आरोप में 21 वर्षीय सुरक्षा गार्ड को गिरफ्तार किया गया। वारदात बुधवार-गुरुवार आधी रात की है। इस मामले में संजय कोटेवार को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। वह मरीज के कमरे में कथित तौर पर घुस आया और उसके साथ छेड़छाड़ करने लगा। पीड़िता ने बचने के लिए चिल्लाना शुरू किया तो ड्यूटी पर तैनात डॉक्टर और नर्स वहां पहुंचे और आरोपी को रंगेहाथ पकड़ लिया।

कुरार पुलिस थाने के वरिष्ठ पुलिस निरीक्षक बाबासाहेब सालुंखे ने बताया कि आरोपी को रेप के प्रयास के आरोप में गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। 21 वर्षीय सूरज ने चार महीने पहले ही यह नौकरी ज्वाइन की थी। वह इसके साथ ही पढ़ाई भी कर रहा था।

कमरे का दरवाजा गलती से खोल सो रही थी महिला
पीड़िता ने पुलिस को बताया कि बुधवार की रात वह सो रही थी। वह कमरे में अकेली थी और रात को वह दरवाजा बंद करना भूल गई थीं। आधी रात के वक्त एक नर्स ने सूरज को उसके कमरे के पास भटकते देखा। उसने जब सूरज से पूछा कि वह यहां क्या कर रहा है तो उसने कहा कि वह चाय लेने इधर आया है। इसके बाद जब नर्स वहां से गई सूरज उनके कमरे में घुसा और वारदात को अंजाम देने का प्रयास किया।

हॉस्पिटल के छोटे-मोटे काम भी करता था आरोपी
पुलिस अधिकारी ने बताया, 'सूरज मरीजों की देखरेख, ऑक्सीजन लेवल देखने आदि जैसे छोटे-मोटे कामों में अस्पताल के दूसरे कर्मचारियों की मदद किया करता था। पीड़िता के मुताबिक, वह चुपके से उसके कमरे में घुसा और अपने हाथों से उसका मुंह बंद कराने लगा। इससे वह जाग गई और उसे दूर रहने को कहा। लेकिन वह नहीं माना तो पीड़िता ने बज़र बजाकर दूसरे स्टाफ को बुला लिया। दूसरे कर्मचारियों को देखकर वह वहां से भागने लगा लेकिन कर्मचारियों ने उसे पकड़ लिया।'

