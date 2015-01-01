पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

BAD BOY अरेस्ट:9 साल में 50 महिलाओं संग छेड़छाड़ करने वाला मुंबई पुलिस के हत्थे चढ़ा, 12 बार भेजा जा चुका है जेल

मुंबईकुछ ही क्षण पहले
आरोपी के खिलाफ मुंबई के अलग-अलग पुलिस स्टेशन में 40 से ज्यादा केस दर्ज हैं।

मुंबई क्राइम ब्रांच की टीम ने एक ऐसे सीरियल मॉलेस्टर को गिरफ्तार किया है, जो पिछले 9 सालों से लड़कियों संग छेड़छाड़ कर रहा था। 30 साल के युवक पर 50 से ज्यादा महिलाओं संग छेड़छाड़ का आरोप है। जांच में सामने आया है कि महिलाओं संग छेड़छाड़ के बाद यह अपना घर बदल लेता था।

जांच में यह सामने आया है कि 2011 में एक महिला के सामने अश्लील हरकत करने के मामले में यह पहली बार अरेस्ट हुआ था। हालांकि, जमानत पर रिहा होने के बाद इसने कम से 50 महिलाओं के साथ ऐसी ही अश्लील हरकत को अंजाम दिया।

आरोपी के खिलाफ 40 से ज्यादा केस दर्ज

मुंबई की दिंडोशी पुलिस स्टेशन से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार, गिरफ्तार हुए शख्स का नाम कल्पेश देवधर है। पेशे से ड्राइवर कल्पेश महिलाओं संग छेड़छाड़ के लिए स्पोर्ट्स बाइक का इस्तेमाल करता था। यह अकेली चलने वाली महिलाओं, लड़कियों के सामने अपनी बाइक खड़ी कर पहली कुछ बातें करता फिर उनसे अश्लील हरकत कर फरार हो जाता था। कई बार उसने लड़कियों का उनके घर तक पीछा भी किया और उन्हें भद्दे इशारे भी किए। पुलिस के हाथ कुछ सीसीटीवी फुटेज भी लगे हैं, जिसके आधार पर उसकी गिरफ्तारी हुई है। आरोपी के खिलाफ 40 से ज्यादा केस मुंबई के अलग-अलग पुलिस स्टेशनों में दर्ज हैं।

आरोपी तक ऐसे पहुंची पुलिस
12 दिसंबर को दिंडोशी पुलिस स्टेशन के अंतर्गत एक 24 वर्षीया महिला संग छेड़छाड़ हुई। महिला की शिकायत के बाद पुलिस ने घटनास्थल पर लगे CCTV कैमरों की जांच की। जो वीडियो पुलिस के हाथ लगा, उसमें आरोपी महिला संग अश्लील हरकत करता हुआ नजर आ रहा है। पुलिस को इसी वीडियो से आरोपी की बाइक का नंबर मिला और आरोपी की पहचान हुई। हालांकि, बार-बार घर बदलने के कारण पुलिस उस तक आसानी से नहीं पहुंच सकी, लेकिन इलेक्ट्रॉनिक सर्विलांस की मदद से मंगलवार को उसे IPC की धारा 354 ( महिला के साथ छेड़छाड़) और धमकी देने (506) के आरोप में गिरफ्तार किया गया।

CCTV कैमरों की जांच के बाद आरोपी पुलिस के हत्थे चढ़ा है।
CCTV कैमरों की जांच के बाद आरोपी पुलिस के हत्थे चढ़ा है।

12 से ज्यादा बार गिरफ्तार हो चुका है आरोपी
आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी के बाद पवाई इलाके में रहने वाली एक महिला का पता चला। कल्पेश ने उसके साथ साल 2017 में इसी तरह छेड़छाड़ की थी। पुलिस सबइंस्पेक्टर गणेश फड़ ने बताया, 'आरोपी कल्पेश देवधर पेशे से ड्राइवर है जो इन दिनों मुंबई के चारकोप इलाके में रहता है, लेकिन वारदात करने के बाद यह अक्सर घर बदल देता था। कल्पेश के खिलाफ मुंबई के अलग अलग थानों में छेडख़ानी के कई दर्जन मामले दर्ज हैँ, जबकि 12 से ज्यादा केसों में यह पहले भी गिरफ्तार हो चुका है। यह हाल ही में डीएन नगर पुलिस स्टेशन में दर्ज छेड़खानी के मामले में जमानत पर बाहर आया था।'

हरकतों से परेशान मां ने घर से निकाला था
पुलिस के मुताबिक, देवधर कुछ साल पहले तक अपनी मां और 3 भाइयों के साथ मलाड पश्चिम में रहता था। लेकिन उसकी इन्ही हरकतों के चलते परिवार ने उसे घर से निकाल दिया था।

