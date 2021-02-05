पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मुंबई में फिर लगी आग:स्क्रैप गोदाम में लगी भीषण आग, कई किलोमीटर के इलाके में फैला धुंआ; दमकल की 15 गाड़ियां मौके पर

मुंबईएक घंटा पहले
गोदाम से निकलने वाला धुंआ कई किलोमीटर दूर से देखा जा सकता है।

मुंबई के मानखुर्द इलाके में एक स्क्रैप गोदाम में भीषण आग लगी है। गोदाम में प्लास्टिक का कचरा स्टोर कर रखा गया था, इस वजह से यहां से निकलने वाला गहरा काला धुंआ आसपास के इलाकों में फैल रहा है। मौके पर दमकल की 15 गाड़ियां आग बुझाने के लिए पहुंचे हुई हैं। फिलहाल किसी के हताहत होने की सूचना नहीं है।

फायर ब्रिगेड से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार, यह लेवल तीन यानी बहुत भीषण आग है। आग दोपहर 2 बजकर 44 मिनट पर लगी और फायर ब्रिगेड को 3 बजे के आसपास सूचना दी है। भीड़भाड़ वाला इलाका होने की वजह से दमकल की पहली गाड़ी यहां 3.30 के आसपास पहुंची। तब तक गोदाम को बहुत बड़ा नुकसान हो चुका था।

आसपास के इलाके में गहरा काला धुंआ फैल गया है।
आसपास के इलाके में गहरा काला धुंआ फैल गया है।

लोगों को खुले मैदान में जाने को कहा गया

धुंए को देखते हुए बीएमसी के कर्मचारियों ने गोदाम के आसपास रहने वाले लोगों से खुले मैदाने में जाने का निर्देश दिया है। इस आग की वजहों के बार में अभी कुछ स्पष्ट नहीं कहा जा रहा है। गोदाम से निकलने वाला धुंआ कई किलोमीटर दूर से देखा जा सकता है।

ऐप खोलें
इंग्लैंडइंग्लैंड263-3 (89.3)
VS
भारतभारत
स्टंप्स
  • कॉपी लिंक
वीडियोऔर देखेंसिंगल स्क्रीन थिएटर्स की हालत पर सलमान ने कहा- वे कब्रिस्तान जैसे नजर आ रहे, किसान आंदोलन पर भी दिया रिएक्शन - बॉलीवुड - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें