मुंबई में बड़ी दुर्घटना टली:कोरोना पेशेंट का चल रहा था इलाज, आचानक ऑक्सीजन मशीन में लगी; नर्स की सतर्कता से टला बड़ा हादसा

मुंबई6 मिनट पहले
वार्ड में लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे में यह दुर्घटना कैद हुई है। लाल घेरे में आग बुझाती नर्स।

मुंबई के दहिसर के कंधारपाड़ा इलाके में एक कोविड-19 आईसीयू सेंटर में एक मरीज का इलाज करते समय, उसके बगल में चिकित्सा उपकरण में शॉर्ट सर्किट के कारण आग लग गई। हालांकि, नर्सों की सतर्कता के चलते आग पर तुरंत काबू पा लिया गया और एक बड़ा हादसा टल गया। इस घटना का एक सीसीटीवी वीडियो भी सामने आया है। जिसमें वार्ड में अचानक आग लगते हुए नजर आ रही है।

जानकारी के अनुसार, कोरोना पीड़ितों के इलाज के लिए दहिसर कंधारपाड़ा में 100 बेड की गहन देखभाल इकाई है। केंद्र में एक मरीज के लिए एक एचएफएनसी (हाई फ्लो नोजल कैनुला) संयंत्र गुरुवार दोपहर 2 बजे स्थापित किया गया। इसी में हुए शॉर्ट सर्किट के कारण आग लग गई।

ऐसे नर्स की सतर्कता से बची कइयों की जान
आग लगते ही मरीज के पास मौजूद नर्स अनुपमा तिवारी ने तेजी दिखाते हुए बिस्तर से उपकरण को हटा दिया। प्लांट को बिजली की आपूर्ति काट दी गई। आसपास की अन्य नर्सों, चिकित्सा अधिकारी डॉ. रवि, वार्डबॉय, जतिन और अन्य कर्मचारी पास के आग बुझाने वाले यंत्र को ले आए और जलते हुए मेडिकल प्लांट को एक पल में बुझा दिया। परिश्रम के साथ आग को बुझाने से एक बड़ा हादसा टल गया।

नर्सों और डॉक्टर्स की आदित्य ठाकरे ने की तारीफ
इन नर्सों, डॉक्टर व मेडिकल स्टाफ की राज्य के पर्यावरण, पर्यटन मंत्री तथा मुंबई उपनगर जिला के पालक मंत्री आदित्य ठाकरे, मुंबई की महापौर किशोरी पेडणेकर, महानगरपालिका आयुक्त इकबाल सिंह चहल समेत अन्य लोगों ने तारीफ की है।

