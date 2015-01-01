पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

पति पर गंभीर आरोप:पत्नी संग बनाए अप्राकृतिक यौन संबंध, तैयार किए अश्लील वीडियो; हाईकोर्ट ने अग्रिम जमानत देने से किया मना

मुंबई24 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पत्नी की आपत्तिजनक तस्वीरें खींचने व वीडियो बनाने वाले पति को बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट ने अग्रिम जमानत देने से इंकार कर दिया है। महिला की ओर से दर्ज की गई शिकायत के मुताबिक उसके पति ने पहले उसे कोई नशीली चीज पिलाई जिसके चलते वह बेसुध हो गई। इस दौरान उसके पति ने उसके साथ अप्राकृतिक यौन संबंध बनाए। यही नहीं उसके गुप्तांग में एल्युमिनियम की रॉड डाली। फिर उसकी अशोभनीय तस्वीरें खीची और वीडियो बनाया।

गिरफ्तारी के डर से हाई कोर्ट पहुंचा पति
पति ने तस्वीरों और वीडियो को वायरल करने की धमकी भी दी थी। महिला के इन आरोपों के आधार पर अंबोली पुलिस ने महिला के पति के खिलाफ भरतीय दंड संहिता की धारा 377, 323 व आईटी एक्ट व मुस्लिम महिला सरंक्षण कानून के प्रावधानों के तहत मामला दर्ज किया गया था। मामले में गिरफ्तारी की आशंका को देखते हुए पति ने हाईकोर्ट में अग्रिम जमानत के लिए आवेदन दायर किया था।

अदालत में दोनों पक्षों की दलील

  • बचाव पक्ष: न्यायमूर्ति सारंग कोतवाल के सामने जमानत आवेदन पर सुनवाई हुई। इस दौरान आरोपी पति के वकील ने प्रताड़ना व यौन उत्पीड़न से जुड़े सभी आरोपों का खंडन किया। आरोपी के वकील ने कहा कि इस मामले में मेरे मुवक्किल को हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ की जरूरत नहीं है। इसलिए उन्हें जमानत दी जाए।
  • शिकायतकर्ता का पक्ष: वहीं महिला के वकील ने कहा कि आरोपी ने न सिर्फ मेरे मुवक्किल नियमों के खिलाफ तलाक दिया है बल्कि उसे प्रताड़ित भी किया। एफआईआर में उल्लेखित आरोपों से आरोपी के कृत्य का अंदाजा लगाया जा सकता है। आरोपी ने मेरे मुवक्किल को अपने घर से पैसे लाने को भी कहा था। पति की प्रताड़ना के चलते उसे अपने माता-पिता के घर जाना पड़ा।

इस आधार पर खारिज की याचिका
मामले से जुड़े सभी पक्षों को सुनने के बाद न्यायमूर्ति ने कहा कि आरोपी पर लगाए गए आरोप काफी गंभीर हैं।आरोपी को हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ करने की जरूरत नजर आ रही है। इसलिए आरोपी के जमानत आवेदन को खारिज किया जाता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइस साल ISRO से पहली लॉन्चिंग कामयाब रही, रडार इमेजिंग उपग्रह समेत 10 सैटेलाइट एकसाथ भेजे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें