इबादत के लिए इजाजत:मुंबई की रजा अकादमी ने राजभवन की मस्जिद खोलने के मांग उठाई, अधिकारियों ने कहा-अंदर नहीं है कोई भी मस्जिद

महाराष्ट्र का राज भवन मुंबई के मालाबार हिल्स इलाके में समुद्र किनारे स्थित है।

महाराष्ट्र सरकार ने सभी धार्मिक जगहों को फिर से खोलने का फैसला कुछ दिनों पहले दिया है। इसके बावजूद राजभवन में मौजूद मस्जिद अभी भी बंद है। अब इसे फिर से खोलने को लेकर मुंबई की रजा अकादमी ने राज्यपाल भगत सिंह कोश्यारी को एक पत्र लिखा है। इसमें अपील की गई है कि आम लोगों के लिए मस्जिद को खोला जाए। हालांकि, राजभवन ने इस मामले पर कोई निर्णय नहीं लिया है।

रजा अकादमी ने अपने पत्र में लिखी यह बातें
राज्यपाल को लिखे पत्र में रजा अकादमी के महासचिव एम सईद नूरी ने लिखा है, 'भले ही पूरे देश में धार्मिक जगहें खुल चुकी हैं, लेकिन राज भवन के कर्मचारी मुसलमानों को मस्जिद में जुमे की नमाज नहीं पढ़ने दे रहे हैं, मस्जिद में केवल 5-7 लोग नमाज पढ़ रहे थे।' उन्होंने लिखा 'हम निवेदन करते हैं कि तुरंत स्टाफ को आदेश जारी करें कि आसपास के लोगों को जुमे(शुक्रवार) की नमाज पढ़ने की अनुमति दी जाए, जैसा कि कोविड-19 महामारी के पहले होता था।'

रजा अकादमी द्वारा राज्यपाल को लिखा पत्र

राजभवन में नहीं है कोई मस्जिद
हालांकि एक अंग्रेजी अखबार को राजभवन के अधकारियों ने बताया है कि यहां कोई भी मस्जिद नहीं है। हालांकि, उन्होंने यह जानकारी दी है कि स्टाफ क्वार्टर में से एक को मुस्लिम स्टाफ को प्रार्थना करने के लिए रखा गया है। इसके बाद कई बाहरी लोग भी शुक्रवार की नमाज पढ़ने लगे थे, जिसकी वजह से यहां भीड़ हो गई थी। इसलिए स्टाफ ने इस शुक्रवार यहां बाहरी लोगों को नमाज पढ़ने की अनुमति नहीं दी थी।

