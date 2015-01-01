पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ट्रंप के बहाने मोदी पर निशाना:शिवसेना ने सामना में लिखा-भारत ट्रंप की हार से कुछ सीखता है तो अच्छा होगा, अमेरिका ने अपनी गलती सुधारी-अब भारत की बारी

मुंबई25 मिनट पहले
सामना शिवसेना पार्टी का मुखपत्र माना जाता है और कई बार प्रधानमंत्री मोदी और भारतीय जनता पार्टी पर निशाना साध चुका है।

अमेरिका में सत्ता परिवर्तन के बहाने शिवसेना ने जेडीयू और भाजपा पर निशाना साधा है। सामना की सोमवार की संपादकीय में कहा गया है कि अमेरिका की तरह बिहार में भी सत्ता पलटेगी। सामना में मोदी-नीतीश पर तंज कसते हुए कहा गया है कि दोनों की जोड़ी ने बिहार में जंगलराज का डर दिखाया और झूठ के गुब्बारे छोड़े। लेकिन तेजस्वी के सामने दोनों टिक नहीं पाएंगे।

भारत ट्रंप की हार से कुछ सीखता है तो अच्छा होगा
सामना में आगे कहा गया कि यह अच्छा होगा यदि भारत अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प की हार से कुछ सीखता है।
शिवसेना ने पार्टी के मुखपत्र सामना में कहा कि राष्ट्रपति ट्रम्प कभी भी अमेरिका के प्रमुख के पद के योग्य नहीं थे। अमेरिकी जनता ने सिर्फ चार वर्षों में ट्रम्प के बारे में की गई गलती को सुधार लिया। वह एक भी वादा पूरा नहीं कर सके। यदि हम ट्रम्प की हार से कुछ भी सीख सकते हैं, तो यह अच्छा होगा।

सामना का पूरा लेख ..

  • अमेरिका में सत्ता बदल ही चुकी है। बिहार में सत्तांतर आखिरी पायदान पर है। अमेरिका में प्रेसिडेंट ट्रंप महाशय ने भले ही कितना भी तांडव मचाया हो, फिर भी डेमोक्रेटिक पार्टी के जो बाइडन धमाकेदार वोटों की बढ़ोत्तरी के साथ राष्ट्राध्यक्ष पद का चुनाव जीत गए हैं। उसी समय हिन्दुस्तान के बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव में नीतीश कुमार के नेतृत्व में राष्ट्रीय जनतांत्रिक गठबंधन की स्पष्ट रूप से हार होती दिख रही है। हमारे सिवाय देश और राज्य में कोई विकल्प नहीं है, इस भ्रम से नेताओं को निकालने का काम लोगों को ही करना पड़ता है।
  • प्रेसिडेंट ट्रंप राष्ट्राध्यक्ष पद के लायक कभी नहीं थे। अमेरिका की जनता उनकी वानर चेष्टा और लफ्फाजी के फरेब में आ गई लेकिन उसी ट्रंप के बारे में की गई गलती को अमेरिकी जनता ने सिर्फ 4 सालों में सुधार दिया। इसके लिए वहां की जनता का जितना अभिनंदन किया जाए, उतना कम है। ट्रंप ने सत्ता में आने के लिए लफ्फाजियों की बरसात कर डाली। वे एक भी आश्वासन और वचन पूरा नहीं कर पाए।
  • अमेरिका में बेरोजगारी महामारी कोरोना से भी कहीं ज्यादा है। लेकिन उसका रास्ता खोजने की बजाय ट्रंप फालतू के मजाक, वानर चेष्टाओं तथा राजनीतिक लफंगे गिरी को ही महत्व देते रहे। आखिरकार, लोगों ने उन्हें घर भेज दिया। हम दोबारा नहीं जीते तो अमेरिका का नुकसान होगा और चीन को फायदा होगा, जैसे फालतू बयान वे देते रहे। लेकिन जनता ने उन्हें मतपेटी के माध्यम से चेता दिया, ‘पहले तुम चलते बनो, देश का जो भी होगा हम देख लेंगे!’ लेकिन हारने के बाद भी जो आसानी से सत्ता छोड़ दे वो ट्रंप कैसे?
  • उन्होंने कोर्ट बाजी और आरोप-प्रत्यारोप शुरू कर दिया। इतना ही नहीं, अपने किराए के समर्थकों को बंदूकों के साथ सड़कों पर उतार दिया। हिंसाचार करवाया। ऐसे इंसान के हाथ में अमेरिका का नेतृत्व चार साल रहा और हिंदुस्तान के भाजपाई नेता और सत्ताधीश ‘नमस्ते ट्रंप’ के लिए करोड़ों रुपए उड़ा रहे थे। ‘कोरोना’ काल में ट्रंप को गुजरात में निमंत्रित करके सरकारी खर्च से प्रचार किया गया और उसी से कोरोना का संक्रमण फैला, इसे नाकारा नहीं जा सकता। अब अमेरिका के लोगों ने ट्रंप का संक्रमण ही हमेशा के लिए खत्म कर दिया है।
  • बाइडन ही अमेरिका के राष्ट्राध्यक्ष बन रहे हैं और अध्यक्ष पद पर आते ही उन्होंने पहले दिन ही कोरोना प्रतिबंध कृति योजना प्रस्तुत करने की बात कही है। इसके पहले ट्रंप ने कोरोना को लेकर सिर्फ मजाक, मजा और टाइमपास ही किया। ट्रंप ने हार स्वीकार नहीं की है। वोटों की गिनती और मतदान में घोटाला होने का उन्होंने हास्यास्पद आरोप लगाया है। कई बड़े राज्यों ने ट्रंप को नकार दिया है। ट्रंप का वर्तमान बर्ताव ‘गिरे तो भी टांग ऊपर’ वाला है इसलिए राष्ट्र की प्रतिष्ठा गिर रही होगी तब भी उनको कोई फर्क नहीं पड़ रहा।
  • प्रेसिडेंट ट्रंप की हार मतलब घमंड और पैसों की मस्ती की हार है। हाथ में सत्ता, पैसा और गुंडों की टोली हो तो जो चाहो वह किया जा सकता है, यह ऐसी मस्ती की हार है। लोकतंत्र में जीत और हार को विनम्रता से स्वीकार किया जाता है। लोगों का आभार माना जाता है। लेकिन ट्रंप पर विनम्रता का कोई संस्कार नहीं हुआ है। लोगों के फैसले को ठोकर मारकर उन्होंने जो तांडव शुरू किया है, वह भयंकर है। ऐसे ट्रंप के स्वागत के लिए हमारे देश में पलक-पांवड़े बिछा दिए गए थे, इसे नहीं भूलना चाहिए।
  • गलत आदमी के साथ खड़े रहना हमारी संस्कृति नहीं है। लेकिन ऐसा किया जा रहा है। ट्रंप की हार से कुछ सीखा जा सके तो ठीक है, इतना ही कहा जा सकता है। दुनिया के प्रमुख लोकतांत्रिक देशों में हिंदुस्थान के साथ ही अमेरिका का संदर्भ आता है लेकिन लोकतंत्र का लेप लगाकर कुछ लोग नौटंकी करते रहते हैं और ‘हम ही लोकतंत्र के बाप हैं’ ऐसा ताव दिखाते रहते हैं।
  • अमेरिका की उपराष्ट्रपति पद पर हिंदुस्तानी मूल की कमला हैरिस की नियुक्ति हुई है। कमला हैरिस की व्यक्तिगत स्तर पर ट्रंप ने निंदा की। ट्रंप ने एक महिला कमला हैरिस का सम्मान नहीं किया और हमारे प्रधानमंत्री मोदी और भाजपा वाले ऐसे ट्रंप का समर्थन करनेवाले लोग थे। अब हिंदुस्तानी मूल की कमला के अमेरिका के उपराष्ट्रपति बन जाने से दुनिया भर के भाजपाइयों में आनंद पसर गया है, यह एक ढोंग है। क्योंकि इन्हीं कमला हैरिस के बारे में सोशल मीडिया पर दुष्प्रचार करने में भाजपाई ही आगे थे। अब जब यही हैरिस जीत गर्इं और इस पर वे आनंद व्यक्त कर रहे होंगे तो इसे ‘ट्रंप’ छाप मजाक ही कहा जाएगा।
  • चाहे जो हो हिंदुस्तान ने भले ही ‘नमस्ते ट्रंप’ किया होगा, फिर भी अमेरिका की समझदार जनता ने ट्रंप को ‘बाय बाय’ करके अपनी भूल सुधार ली है। सत्तातंरण का प्रसव काल पूर्ण हो चुका है। हिंदुस्तान के बिहार में भी उसी प्रकार का सत्तांतर होने के स्पष्ट लक्षण दिख रहे हैं। प्रधानमंत्री मोदी सहित नीतीश कुमार आदि नेता युवा तेजस्वी यादव के सामने नहीं टिक पाए। झूठ के गुब्बारे हवा में छोड़े गए, वो हवा में ही गायब हो गए।
  • लोगों ने बिहार के चुनाव को अपने हाथों में ले लिया। उन्होंने प्रधानमंत्री मोदी और नीतीश कुमार के आगे घुटने नहीं टेके। तेजस्वी की सभाओं में जन-सागर उमड़ रहा था और प्रधानमंत्री मोदी तथा नीतीश कुमार जैसे नेता निर्जीव मटको के समक्ष गला फाड़ रहे थे, ऐसी तस्वीर देश ने देखी है। बिहार में फिर से जंगलराज आएगा, ऐसा डर दिखाया गया। लेकिन लोगों ने मानो स्पष्ट कह दिया, ‘पहले तुम जाओ, जंगलराज आया भी तो हम निपट लेंगे!’ अमेरिका और बिहार की जनता का जितना अभिनंदन किया जाए, उतना कम ही है! जनता ही श्रेष्ठ और सर्वशक्तिमान है। जो बाइडन और तेजस्वी यादव का संघर्ष अन्याय, असत्य और ढोंग शाही के खिलाफ था। वह सफल होता दिख रहा है।
