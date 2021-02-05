पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बॉलीवुड ड्रग्स केस:NCB ने सेलेब्रिटीज मैनेजर राहिला फर्नीचरवाला और बिजनेसमैन करण सजनानी को गिरफ्तार किया

मुंबई8 मिनट पहले
यह राहिला फर्नीचरवाला की तब की फोटो है जब वह पहली बार NCB ऑफिस पहुंची थीं। - Dainik Bhaskar
यह राहिला फर्नीचरवाला की तब की फोटो है जब वह पहली बार NCB ऑफिस पहुंची थीं।

अभिनेता सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की मौत के बाद ड्रग्स एंगल की जांच कर रही नारकोटिक्स कंट्रोल ब्यूरो ने बड़ी कार्रवाई करते हुए सेलेब्रिटी मैनेजर रहीला फर्नीचरवाला और बिजनेसमैन करण सजनानी को गिरफ्तार किया है। सुशांत केस में यह 33वीं गिरफ्तारी है। यह गिरफ्तारी देर शाम को हुई है और NCB ने शुक्रवार को इसकी पुष्टि की है। हालांकि, ड्रग्स के अलग-अलग मामलों में दोनों पहले से गिरफ्तार हैं और फिलहाल ज्यूडिशियल कस्टडी में हैं। राहिला जहां मुंबई की बायकुला जेल में तो कारन आर्थर रोड रेल में बंद हैं। दोनों को NCB ऑफिस में लाकर गुरुवार को फिर से कई घंटे की पूछताछ की गई और कस्टडी में लेने के लिए NCB ने उन्हें फिर से अरेस्ट किया।

ऐसे हुई थी करण की अरेस्टिंग
एनसीबी ने कुछ दिन पहले खुफिया सूचना के आधार पर मुंबई के बांद्रा में एक कुरियर से गांजा जब्त किया था। बाद में पता चला कि बरामद गांजे की पैकिंग करण सजनानी ने की थी और इसे मुंबई के अलावा अन्य राज्यों के ग्राहकों के लिए भेजा गया था।

हर्बल सिगरेट सप्लाई करने की बात मानी थी
सजनानी ने अपनी सफाई में कहा था कि वे गांजा नहीं बल्कि हर्बल सिगरेट सप्लाई कर रहे थे। सजनानी ने कोर्ट में अपने बचाव में कहा कि जिसे गांजा समझा जा रहा है वो दरअसल ऑर्गेनिक सिगरेट हैं। उन्होंने कहा था, ''मैं इसे ऑनलाइन बेचता हूं, ये ऑर्गेनिक सिगरेट हैं। ये गुलाब की पंखुड़ियों और पत्तियों से मिलकर बनाई जाती हैं और गांजे की तरह लगती हैं। इसका इस्तेमाल वो लोग करते हैं जो स्मोकिंग क्विट करना चाहते हैं।''

ऐसे राहिला तक पहुंची थी पुलिस
एनसीबी ने अपने स्टेटमेंट में कहा है, 'एक ड्रग पैडलर से जानकारी मिलने के बाद बांद्रा वेस्ट से गांजा बरामद किया गया। गांजा पूर्व मैनेजर राहिला फर्नीचरवाला और उनकी बहन शइस्ता फर्नीचरवाला के पास से बरामद किया गया है। मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स की मानें तो करण सजनानी देश के और राज्यों में भी गांजे की सप्लाई करता था।'

गुरुवार को भी हुई थी एक पैडलर की गिरफ्तारी
इससे पहले एनसीबी ने गुरुवार को जगताप सिंह आनंद को गिरफ्तार किया था। जगताप सिंह ड्रग पेडलर करमजीत सिंह का भाई है। जगताप इस मामले में करमजीत के साथ संपर्क में था, जिसकी वजह से एनसीबी ने जगताप को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। करमजीत सिंह पहले ही गिरफ्तार हो चुका है।

बॉलीवुड में ड्रग्स केस की जांच लगातार जारी

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत 14 जून 2020 को मुंबई के बांद्रा स्थित फ्लैट में फंदे से लटके मिले थे। उनकी मौत के बाद CBI, ED, NCB, मुंबई पुलिस और बिहार पुलिस ने इस मामले की जांच की, लेकिन कोई भी अंतिम निर्णय तक नहीं पहुंचा कि अभिनेता की मौत के पीछे की असल वजह क्या है? इस मामले में ड्रग्स एंगल सामने आने के बाद उनकी गर्लफ्रेंड रिया चक्रवर्ती को एक महीने तक जेल में रहना पड़ा। उनका भाई भी 3 महीने तक सलाखों के पीछे रहा।

मामले में दीपिका पादुकोण, श्रद्धा कपूर, सारा अली खान, रकुलप्रीत सिंह और अर्जुन रामपाल समेत कई दिग्गजों से पूछताछ हो चुकी है। रिया और शोविक के अलावा कॉमेडियन भारती सिंह और उनके पति हर्ष लिंबाचिया को इस मामले में गिरफ्तार किया जा चुका है, जो फिलहाल जमानत पर बाहर हैं। 30 से ज्यादा ड्रग्स पैडलर अरेस्ट हुए हैं।

