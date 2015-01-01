पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

रूप की रानी की चोर:फ्लाइट से जाकर अलग-अलग शहरों में चोरी करती थी ऑर्केस्ट्रा गर्ल, इतना माल उड़ाया कि बनी गई करोड़पति

मुंबई14 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जांच में सामने आया है कि मुनमुन एक हाईप्रोफाइल महिला बनकर देश के अलग-अलग शहरों में फ्लाइट से जाकर चोरी की वारदातों को अंजाम देती थी।

मुंबई पुलिस ने एक ऐसी महिला ऑर्केस्ट्रा आर्टिस्ट को बेंगलुरु से अरेस्ट किया है, जो फ्लाइट से अलग-अलग शहरों में जाकर चोरी की वारदातों को अंजाम देती थी। महिला की पहचान 46 साल की मुनमुन हुसैन उर्फ अर्चना बरुआ उर्फ निक्की के रूप में हुई है। जांच में यह भी सामने आया है कि महिला ने पिछले कुछ सालों के दौरान करोड़ों की संपत्ति बना ली है।

सीनियर इंस्पेक्टर जगदीश साइल और योगेश चव्हाण की टीम ने उसे मंगलवार को बेंगलुरु से गिरफ्तार किया।

मॉल में हुई 13 लाख की चोरी के बाद एक्टिव हुई पुलिस
आज से तकरीबन डेढ़ साल पहले एक शादी की खरीदारी के लिए एक महिला लोअर परेल के फिनिक्स मॉल में कुछ कपड़े खरीदने पहुंची थी। उसके पास 13 लाख रुपए के आभूषण थे। शॉपिंग के दौरान महिला ने यह बैग कुछ देर के लिए अपने बेटे को दिया था। बेटे के पास किसी को फोन आया और वह वह बैग नीचे रख बातचीत में व्यस्त हो गया। इसी दौरान मुनमुन ने बैग उठाया और गायब हो गई।

ऐसे आरोपी महिला तक पहुंची पुलिस टीम

सीनियर इंस्पेक्टर जगदीश साइल ने बताया कि इस वारदात के कुछ दिनों पहले दादर के शिवाजी पार्क में भी इसी तरह चोरी हुई थी। जब क्राइम ब्रांच ने दोनों जगह के सीसीटीवी फुटेज देखे, तो दोनों जगह एक ही महिला नजर आई। तब से उसकी तलाश जारी थी और मंगलवार को उसके बेंगलुरु में होने की जानकारी मिली। इसके बाद स्थानीय पुलिस की सहायता से उसे ट्रेस किया गया और अरेस्ट किया गया।

इसी वीडियो फुटेज के आधार पर पुलिस मुनमुन तक पहुंची।
इसी वीडियो फुटेज के आधार पर पुलिस मुनमुन तक पहुंची।

फ्लाइट से जाकर चोरी की वारदातों को अंजाम देती थी मुनमुन

जांच में सामने आया है कि मुनमुन एक हाईप्रोफाइल महिला बनकर देश के अलग-अलग शहरों में फ्लाइट से जाकर चोरी की वारदातों को अंजाम देती थी। पुलिस को अबतक 9 मामलों में उसकी संलिप्तता का पता चला है। इन मामलों में महिला ने 20 लाख से ज्यादा का माल गायब किया था। जांच में यह भी सामने आया मुनमुन एक अच्छी सिंगर है और मुंबई, बेंगलुरु और कोलकाता में कई शो कर चुकी है। वह बेंगलुरु में एक आर्केस्ट्रा टीम से जुड़ गई और वहां के बार में काम करने लगी।

ज्वैलरी को गिरवी रख पैसे लेती थी मुनमुन
मूल रूप से कोलकाता की रहने वाली मुनमुन कभी चोरी वाली ज्वैलरी को बेचती नहीं थी। वह इसे साहूकारों के पास गिरवी रख इसके बदले मोटी रकम लेती थी और वापस उनके पास इसे लेने नहीं जाती थी। लगभग सभी जगहों पर उसने परिवार के किसी सदस्य के बीमार होने का हवाला दिया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें24 घंटे में सिर्फ 18 हजार संक्रमित मिले, यह बीते 6 महीने में सबसे कम, इलाज करा रहे 15 हजार मरीज कम हुए - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें