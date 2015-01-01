पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना में दीपावली:मुंबई में सिर्फ दो घंटे तक अनार और फुलझड़ी चलाने की अनुमति, बीएमसी ने मास्क और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग किया अनिवार्य

मुंबई5 मिनट पहले
एनजीटी ने अपने आदेश में कहा है कि बाकी राज्यों में जहां हवा का स्तर खराब या खतरनाक है, वहां भी पटाखों को जलाने पर बैन होगा।

बीएमसी की ओर दीपावली पर पटाखों को लेकर एक सर्कुलर जारी किया गया है, जिसके मुताबिक इस बार पूरी मुंबई में पटाखों के जलाने पर नियमानुसार रोक रहेगी। वैज्ञानिकों ने इस बात के संकेत दिए हैं कि प्रदूषण बढ़ने के साथ कोरोना की रफ्तार और तेज हो सकती है, इसलिए बीएमसी ने यह नियम बदले हैं।

पटाखे चलाने को लेकर बीएमसी के नियम

  • दिवाली वाले दिन 14 नवंबर को प्राइवेट सोसाइटी में रहने वाले लोगों को फुलझड़ी और अनार जैसे पटाखे जलाने की ही छूट रहेगी।
  • बीएमसी ने लोगों से बाहर निकलते वक्त मास्क पहनने, सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करने और भीड़ एकत्रित ना होने देने की गुजारिश की है।
  • लोग सिर्फ दो घंटे तक पार्क या सोसाइटी के ग्राउंड में ही फुलझड़ी या अनार जला सकते हैं।
  • हो सकते तो इस दिवाली सभी बिना पटाखों का त्योहार मनाएं, ताकि मुंबई को प्रदूषण और कोरोना वायरस की लहर से बचाया जा सके।

सीएम ने भी सादगी से दीपावली मनाने को कहा है
बता दें कि इससे पहले राज्य के मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे ने भी लोगों से इस साल काफी ध्यान से दिवाली मनाने की अपील की थी। उन्होंने कहा कि राज्य में फिर से लॉकडाउन नहीं लगाया जा सकता है इसलिए हम सबको मिलकर इस बार त्योहार घर के अंदर मनाने की जरूरत है।

एनसीआर में 30 नवंबर तक पटाखे बैन

बता दें कि दिल्ली-एनसीआर में लगातार वायु प्रदूषण के हालात को देखते हुए एनजीटी ने 30 नवंबर तक पटाखों चलाने पर रोक लगाने का आदेश दिया। इसके बाद आज रात से इस क्षेत्र में पटाखों की बिक्री बैन हो जाएगी। एनजीटी ने अपने आदेश में कहा है कि बाकी राज्यों में जहां हवा का स्तर खराब या खतरनाक है, वहां भी पटाखों को जलाने पर बैन होगा।

