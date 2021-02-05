पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

13 हजार करोड़ का PNB घोटाला:ED ने भगोड़े हीरा कारोबारी मेहुल चोकसी की 14 करोड़ रुपए की प्रॉपर्टीज जब्त की

सुरक्षा एजेंसियों के मुताबिक, मेहुल चोकसी भारत से भागकर एंटीगा चला गया था। चोकसी को जनवरी 2018 में एंटीगा और बारबुडा की नागरिकता मिल गई। - Dainik Bhaskar
सुरक्षा एजेंसियों के मुताबिक, मेहुल चोकसी भारत से भागकर एंटीगा चला गया था। चोकसी को जनवरी 2018 में एंटीगा और बारबुडा की नागरिकता मिल गई।

13 हजार करोड़ रुपए से अधिक के पंजाब नेशनल बैंक घोटाले में भगोड़े हीरा कारोबारी मेहुल चोकसी पर प्रवर्तन निदेशालय का बड़ा शिकांजा कसा है। ED ने मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग प्रिवेंशन एक्ट (PMLA) के तहत गीतांजलि ग्रुप और इसके प्रमोटर मेहुल चोकसी की मुंबई स्थित 14 करोड़ रुपए से ज्यादा की संपत्ति जब्त कर ली है। मेहुल चोकसी तीन साल से देश से फरार हैं। ईडी ने इससे पहले भी मेहुल चोकसी और इस केस के दूसरे आरोपियों की संपत्ति को जब्त की है।

मुंबई की इन प्रॉपर्टीज को किया गया अटैच

  • मुंबई के गोरेगांव स्थित O2 टावर में एक 1,460 वर्ग फुट आकार का फ्लैट।
  • गोल्ड और प्लेटिनम की ज्वैलरी।
  • हीरे, चांदी और मोतियों से बना नेकलेस।
  • महंगी घड़ियां और एक मर्सिडीज बेंज कार शामिल है।

एंटीगा में रह रहा है चौकसी
सुरक्षा एजेंसियों के मुताबिक, मेहुल चोकसी भारत से भागकर एंटीगा चला गया था। चोकसी को जनवरी 2018 में एंटीगा और बारबुडा की नागरिकता मिल गई। जबकि मेहुल चोकसी का भांजा और पीएनबी घोटाले का मुख्य आरोपी नीरव मोदी लंदन में है, जहां उसे भारत प्रत्यर्पित करने का केस चल रहा है।

क्या है PNB बैंक घोटाला मामला
PNB Fraud Case 2018 में सामने आया था। यह घोटाला 13,000 करोड़ रुपये से अधिक का है। इस घोटाले में हीरा व्यापारी नीरव मोदी के अलावा उसकी पत्नी ऐमी, उसका भाई निशाल और मामा मेहुल चोकसी मुख्य अभियुक्त है। आरोप है कि चोकसी और उसकी कंपनी गीतांजलि जेम्स और अन्य लोगों ने पंजाब नेशनल बैंक के कुछ अधिकारियों के साथ मिलकर धोखे से लेटर ऑफ अंडरटेकिंग (LOU) जारी करवाकर और फॉरेन लेटर फॉर क्रेडिट (FLC) बढ़वा लिया और बैंक के पैसे लेकर फरार हो गया।

नीरव मोदी की बहन अदालत पहुंची
PNB Fraud Case में सरकारी गवाह बनी नीरव मोदी की बहन और उनके पति अपने खिलाफ जारी गैर जमानती वारंट को रद्द करने के लिए गुरुवार को कोर्ट पहुंचे। नीरव की छोटी बहन पूर्वी मोदी बेल्जियम की नागरिक हैं और उनके पति मयंक मेहता के पास ब्रिटेन की नागरिकता है। इस मामले में अदालत ने ED को जवाब दाखिल करने का निर्देश दिया और मामले की सुनवाई 11 फरवरी तक के लिए टाल दी।

