फिर विवादों में पूनम पांडे:एक्ट्रेस पर अश्लील वीडियो शूट करवाने के आरोप में गोवा में केस दर्ज, विपक्ष बोला-'पोर्न डेस्टिनेशन' में तब्‍दील कर रही सरकार

गोवा7 मिनट पहले
पूनम पांडे पर आरोप है कि वे गोवा के चापोली डैम पर एक अश्लील वीडियो शूट कर रही थीं।

शादी के कुछ ही दिन बाद अपने पति पर मारपीट का आरोप लगाने वाली पूनम पांडे फिर से चर्चा में हैं। एक्ट्रेस पर इस बार गोवा में अश्लील वीडियो तैयार करवाने का आरोप लगा है। उनके खिलाफ गोवा फॉरवर्ड पार्टी की महिला विंग ने एक केस दर्ज करवाया है। पूनम के अलावा उनका वीडियो शूट करने वाले अज्ञात शख्स पर भी केस दर्ज करवाया गया है।

गोवा को 'पोर्न डेस्टिनेशन' में तब्दील कर रही सरकार
पूनम पांडे पर आरोप है कि वे गोवा के चापोली डैम पर एक अश्लील वीडियो शूट कर रही थीं। पूनम के खिलाफ दी शिकायत में कहा गया है, 'हम आपका ध्‍यान एक्ट्रेस पूनम पांडे वाले कथित पोर्न वीडियो की ओर दिलाना चाहते हैं जो राज्‍य में सोशल मीडिया में चल रहा है। यह वीडियो एक तरह से गोवा की महिलाओं पर 'हमला' है और इससे राज्‍य की छवि धूमिल हुई है। इस पोर्न वीडियो की शूटिंग कानाकोना में चापोली डैम में की गई है, यह अपनी संस्‍कृति के लिए मशहूर कानाकोना के लोगों के लिए बड़े झटके की तरह है।'

शिकायत में आगे कहा गया है, 'हम हैरान है कि किस तरह इस वीडियो को सरकारी संपत्ति में शूट किया गया और किसकी इजाजत से? इस बारे में जांच किए जाने और दोषियों पर कार्रवाई की जरूरत है। आमतौर पर मुख्‍यमंत्री प्रमोद सावंत की अगुवाई वाली इंटरटेनमेंट सोसाइटी ऑफ गोवा शूटिंग क लिए इजाजत देती है। चापोली डेम, जल संसाधन विभाग की संपत्ति है जिसके मंत्री फिलिप नेरी रॉड्रिग्‍स हैं। मुख्‍यमंत्री सावंत, जल संसाधन मंत्री और पूनम पांडे को गोवा की छवि को धूमिल करने का दोषी ठहराया जाना चाहिए।'

हनीमून के दौरान पति पर लगाया था पिटाई का आरोप
इससे पहले गोवा में पूनम पांडे तब सुर्खियों में आ गई थीं, जब हनीमून के दौरान दोनों के बीच हुई लड़ाई झगड़े के बाद एक्ट्रेस ने अपने पति सैम बॉम्बे के खिलाफ मारपीट करने का आरोप लगाया था, जिसके बाद पुलिस ने सैम को हिरासत में लिया था। हालांकि, कुछ दिनों के बाद पूनम और सैम बॉम्बे के बीच समझौता हो गया था। सैम के साथ अपने रिश्ते पर बोलते हुए पूनम ने एक इंटरव्यू के दौरान कहा था कि हम एक बार फिर साथ में हैं।

