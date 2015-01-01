पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मालिक ने कर्मचारी को धोखा दिया:64 साल के कारोबारी पर रेप का केस, घर खरीदवाने के नाम पर महिला के 17 लाख रुपए भी हड़पे

मुंबईएक घंटा पहले
महिला ने शिकायत में कहा कि 2018 में वह घर खरीदना चाहती थी। कारोबारी ने वादा किया था कि वह घर खरीदने में उसकी मदद करेगा। - फाइल फोटो

मुंबई पुलिस में शनिवार को 40 साल की महिला ने 64 साल के कारोबारी पर रेप और धोखाधड़ी का केस दर्ज कराया है। महिला का आरोप है कि कारोबारी ने घर दिलाने के नाम पर उससे 17 लाख रुपए भी हड़प लिए।

मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक महिला ने शिकायत में बताया, 'मैं अंधेरी स्थित कपड़े की दुकान पर 8 साल से काम कर रही थी। दुकान मालिक ने मुझे कहा कि उसकी शादी नहीं हुई है। अगर मैं उसके साथ रहूंगी तो वह अपनी संपत्ति मेरे नाम कर देगा। इस पर मैं मान गई।'

महिला के मुताबिक, 2018 में वह घर खरीदना चाहती थी। कारोबारी ने वादा किया था कि वह घर खरीदने में उसकी मदद करेगा। उसने गहने बेचकर आरोपी को 17 लाख रुपए दिए। आरोपी इन रुपयों से घर खरीद लिया और उसके पेपर अपने नाम करा लिए। महिला ने जब घर के पेपर अपने नाम पर करने की मांग की तो कारोबारी ने इससे इंकार कर दिया।

