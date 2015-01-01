पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

देश में पहली बार:महाराष्ट्र में सेक्स वर्कर्स का बनेगा राशन कार्ड, हर महीने मिलेगा 5 हजार रुपए और 5 किलो राशन

मुंबई30 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
राज्य के महिला एवं बाल विकास (डब्ल्यूसीडी) विभाग ने अब तक मुंबई जिला एड्स नियंत्रण सोसाइटी (एमडीएसीएस) की मदद से मुंबई में 5,600 यौनकर्मियों और उनके 1,592 बच्चों की सूची तैयार की है

लॉकडाउन की वजह से आर्थिक तंगी झेलने वाली सेक्स वर्कर्स को राहत देने के लिए महाराष्ट्र सरकार उनके राशन कार्ड बनवाने का निर्णय लिया है। इसके तहत 5,600 यौनकर्मियों को वित्तीय सहायता और 5 किलोग्राम राशन देने का फैसला किया गया है।

देश का पहला ऐसा राज्य जहां यौनकर्मियों का राशन कार्ड
महाराष्ट्र ऐसा पहला राज्य बन गया जहां यौन कर्मियों के लिए यह सुविधा होगी। एक एनजीओ के सर्वे में यह बात सामने आई है कि यौनकर्मियों के एक बड़े हिस्से के पास राशन कार्ड, आधार कार्ड या बैंक खाता नहीं है। जिसके बाद बताया गया कि प्रत्येक यौनकर्मी को तीन किलोग्राम गेहूं और दो किलो चावल के साथ हर महीने 5,000 रुपये मिलेंगे। स्कूल जाने वाले यौनकर्मियों के बच्चों को उनकी ऑनलाइन शिक्षा का समर्थन करने के लिए प्रति माह 2,500 रुपये मिलेंगे।

एक एनजीओ ने किया था सुप्रीम कोर्ट का रुख
मुंबई के दरबार महिला समन्वय समिति के मुताबिक, लॉकडाउन की वजह से मुंबई में इस व्यवसाय से जुड़े लोगों के जीवन पर गंभीर प्रभाव पड़ा है। कई दाने-दाने को मोहताज हो गए हैं। जिसके बाद समिति ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट का दरवाजा खटखटाया था। एक याचिका में कहा गया कि समुदाय के लोगों को भोजन और रहने की कमी के साथ-साथ वित्तीय संकट का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।

5,600 यौनकर्मियों और उनके 1,592 बच्चों की सूची तैयार
29 सितंबर को, SC ने सभी राज्यों को पहचान के प्रमाण पर जोर दिए बिना यौनकर्मियों को ड्राइ राशन देने का निर्देश दिया था। अदालत ने राज्यों से कहा कि वे न केवल उन यौनकर्मियों को राशन प्रदान करें, जिन्होंने इसके लिए अप्रोच किया था बल्कि अधिक से अधिक लोगों तक पहुंचाएं। राज्य के महिला एवं बाल विकास (डब्ल्यूसीडी) विभाग ने अब तक मुंबई जिला एड्स नियंत्रण सोसाइटी (एमडीएसीएस) की मदद से मुंबई में 5,600 यौनकर्मियों और उनके 1,592 बच्चों की सूची तैयार की है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकंटेनमेंट जोन्स में सख्ती पर जोर, राज्य अपनी मर्जी से नाइट कर्फ्यू तो लगा सकेंगे, लेकिन लॉकडाउन नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें