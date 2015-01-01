पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कैमरे में कैद live अपहरण:आरपीआई नेता को घर के बाहर से ऑटो में उठा ले गए अपहरणकर्ता, बुरी तरह पीटने के बाद पुल से फेंका

मुंबई36 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सोसाइटी में लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे में यह वारदात कैद हुई है।

बोरिवली पश्चिम के गोराई इलाके में रिपब्लिकन पार्टी ऑफ इंडिया(आठवले) के नेता मनीष हर्षे के अपहरण की वारदात सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद हुई है। वारदात मंगलवार शाम की है। इस मामले में दो आरोपी अब तक गिरफ्तार हो चुके हैं। मामले की गंभीरता को देखते हुए पुलिस ने आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी के बाद इसका वीडियो जारी किया है।

पुलिस जांच में सामने आया है कि पुरानी रंजिश में हर्षे का अपहरण हुआ था। अपहरण के बाद आरोपियों ने मनीष को कलवा पुल से खाड़ी में फेंक दिया। इनकी निशानदेही पर पिछले 24 घंटे से हर्षे की तलाश जारी है और अभी तक उनका कुछ भी पता नहीं चला है।

आरपीआई के बड़े ब्राह्मण नेता हैं मनीष
आठवले गुट के नेता मनीष हर्षे बोरिवली पूर्व के गोराई की शिवसागर इमारत में अपनी मां और पत्नी के साथ रहते हैं। वे आरपीआई के बड़े ब्राह्मण नेता माने जाते हैं। फिलहाल पार्टी ने उनके कंधे पर मुंबई शहर की जिम्मेदारी दी है। हर्षे की पत्नी बैंक में काम करती है, जबकि बेटा कनाडा में नौकरी कर रहा है। पिता के अपहरण के बाद वह भी मुंबई के लिए रवाना हो चुका है।

सीसीटीवी वीडियो से मिले अहम सुराग
डीसीपी क्राइम अकबर पठान ने बताया,'मंगलवार की शाम जब हर्षे घर नही पहुंचे तो उनकी पत्नी ने इसकी सूचना बोरिवली पुलिस स्टेशन को दी। पुलिस ने मामले की गंभीरता को देखते हुए सीसीटीवी फुटेज जब्त किया और पड़ताल शुरू की। सीसीटीवी फुटेज में आरोपी जबरन हर्षे को एक ऑटो में बैठाते हुए नजर आ रहे हैं।'

ऐसे आरोपियों तक पहुंची पुलिस
डीसीपी क्राइम अकबर पठान ने आगे बताया कि सीसीटीवी के आधार पर बोरिवली पुलिस ने अपहरण का मामला दर्ज कर तलाश शुरू की और क्राइम ब्रांच यूनिट 11 को भी पड़ताल में लगाया गया। क्राइम ब्रांच को खबर मिली कि अपहरणकर्ता नासिक की तरफ गए है, खबर मिलते ही क्राइम ब्रांच के दो अधिकारी नासिक रवाना हुए। वहां पता चला कि वे अहमदनगर की तरफ रवाना हुए है। इसके बाद टीम यहां पहुंची और दो लोगों को संगमनेर से गिरफ्तार किया गया।

अपहरण के बाद आरपीआई नेता को बुरी तरह पीटा गया
गिरफ्तार आरोपियों ने बताया कि 5 साल पहले मनीष हर्षे से उन लोगो से मारपीट हुई थी। 3 नवंबर को भी मनीष ने उन लोगो को अपने घर के सामने ही गाली देना शुरू किया था, जिससे नाराज दोनों ने मनीष को जबरदस्ती ऑटोरिक्शा में बिठाया। आरोप यह भी है कि मनीष की ऑटो में बुरी तरह से पिटाई भी थी। बुरी तरह पीटने के बाद आरोपियों ने घायल हाल में मनीष को खाड़ी में फेंक दिया था। पुलिस खोजी कुत्तों की सहायता से मनीष की तलाश कर रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोरोना के बीच अब कॉलेज खोलने की तैयारी; जानिए UGC की नई गाइडलाइन के बारे में सबकुछ - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें