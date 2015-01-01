पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सुविधा:8.5 लाख बैंककर्मियों के वेतन में होगा 15% का इजाफा

मुंबई2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बैंक यूनियन और आईबीए में हुआ समझौता

बैंक यूनियन एवं इंडियन बैंकिंग एसोसिएशन (आईबीए) के बीच बैंककर्मियों के वेतन को लेकर चल रही समझौता वार्ता बुधवार को पूरी हो गई। इससे देश के बैंकों में कार्यरत करीब 8.5 लाख कर्मियों के वेतन में 15% का इजाफा होगा। आईबीए के मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी सुनील मेहता ने बुधवार को कहा कि आईबीए 11 नवंबर को बैंक यूनियनों और संघों के साथ 11वें द्विपक्षीय वेतन समझौते के समापन की घोषणा कर रहा है।

यह समझौता सैलरी स्लिप में 15% की वृद्धि प्रदान करता है। यह वृद्धि एक नवंबर 2017 से लागू होगी और पांच साल तक के लिए मान्य होगी। सार्वजनिक, निजी और विदेशी बैंकों सहित लगभग 37 बैंकों ने कर्मचारियों के लिए वेतन वृद्धि पर यूनियनों के साथ बातचीत करने के लिए आईबीए को अधिकृत किया था।

नए वेतनमान से बैंकों के ऊपर सालाना 7,898 करोड़ रुपए का अतिरिक्त खर्च आएगा। आईबीए ने आगे कहा कि बैंककर्मियों को प्रदर्शन के आधार पर पुरस्कृत करने के लिए पहली बार प्रदर्शन से जुड़े प्रोत्साहन (पीएलआई) योजना को शुरू किया जा रहा है। योजना चालू वित्त वर्ष से प्रभावी होगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें