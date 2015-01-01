पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महाराष्ट्र में खुलेंगे मंदिर:संजय राउत ने कहा- भाजपा को इसका श्रेय नहीं लेना चाहिए, मंदिर बंद करने का फैसला केंद्र का था

मुंबईएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
राउत ने कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने लॉकडाउन के साथ मंदिर बंद करने का फैसला लिया था- फाइल फोटो।

महाराष्ट्र सरकार ने सोमवार से राज्य के सभी धार्मिक स्थल खोलने का फैसला किया है। शिवसेना नेता संजय राउत ने कहा है कि भाजपा को इस पर हिंदुत्व की राजनीति नहीं करनी चाहिए। साथ ही इसका श्रेय भी नहीं लेना चाहिए। क्योंकि, कोरोना महामारी में मंदिर बंद करने का फैसला केंद्र सरकार का था।

राउत ने कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री को इन लोगों को जीत और हार का मतलब बताना चाहिए। कैबिनेट मंत्री जयंत पाटिल ने कहा कि सरकार ने यह फैसला बिलकुल सही वक्त पर लिया। अब राज्य में कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या लगातार घट रही है। हालांकि, अभी श्रद्धालुओं को कोरोना गाइडलाइन का पालन करना होगा।

भाजपा ने किया था प्रदर्शन
महाराष्ट्र सरकार ने शनिवार को राज्य के सभी धार्मिक स्थल खोलने का फैसला किया है। कोरोना महामारी के चलते राज्य में 18 मार्च से सभी धार्मिक स्थल बंद थे। इससे पहले इस मुद्दे पर राजनीति सामने आई थी। एक महीने पहले मुंबई में सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर, शिरडी में साईं बाबा मंदिर और पुणे में तांबड़ी जोगेश्वरी मंदिर के बाहर भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने अनशन किया था।

फडणवीस की पत्नी ने भी साधा था निशाना

मंदिर नहीं खोलने पर पूर्व सीएम देवेंद्र फडणवीस की पत्नी अमृता ने सीएम उद्धव ठाकरे पर निशाना साधा था। अमृता ने ट्वीट कर कहा था कि महाराष्ट्र में बार और शराब की दुकानों को खोलने की छूट है, लेकिन मंदिर खतरनाक जोन में हैं। साथ ही राज्यपाल भगत सिंह कोश्यारी और मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे के बीच भी चिट्ठीबाजी हुई थी। राज्यपाल ने अपनी चिट्ठी में उद्धव को लिखा था कि यह विडंबना है कि एक तरफ सरकार ने बार और रेस्त्रां खोल दिए हैं, लेकिन मंदिर नहीं खोले गए। ऐसा न करने के लिए आपको दैवीय आदेश मिला या अचानक से सेक्युलर हो गए।

