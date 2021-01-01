पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान हिंसा पर राजनीति:शरद पवार ने हिंसा के लिए केंद्र की नीतियों को बताया जिम्मेदार, कहा- यह एक दिन का परिणाम नहीं

मुंबई42 मिनट पहले
एनसीपी प्रमुख मुंबई में मीडियाकर्मियों से बात कर रहे थे। - Dainik Bhaskar
दिल्ली में किसानों द्वारा की गई हिंसा को लेकर राष्ट्रवादी कांग्रेस पार्टी प्रमुख शरद पवार की प्रतिक्रिया सामने आई है। हिंसा की निंदा करते हुए पवार ने इसके लिए केंद्र सरकार और उसकी नीतियों को जिम्मेदार ठहराया है। एनसीपी चीफ ने कहा कि यह हिंसा एक दिन का परिणाम नहीं है। उन्होंने कहा कि अगर केंद्र सरकार किसानों की मांगे मान लेती तो ऐसी हिंसा नहीं होती।

सरकार ने किसानों ओ गंभीरता से नहीं लिया
राकांपा प्रमुख ने मुंबई में मीडियाकर्मियों के सवालों का जवाब देते हुए कहा,'यह जो कुछ भी हुआ वह 1 दिन की बात नहीं है। पंजाब, उत्तर प्रदेश, राजस्थान, हरियाणा और दिल्ली के बॉर्डर पर पिछले 60 दिनों से किसान डटे हुए थे। इन्होंने तकरीबन 5 किलोमीटर के सड़क पर अपना डेरा जमाया था और केंद्र सरकार की यह जिम्मेदारी थी कि किसानों से बात करके उनकी समस्याओं का जल्द से जल्द निराकरण किया जाए और इस धरने को खत्म करवाया जाए। लेकिन सरकार ने किसानों को गंभीरता से नहीं लिया।'

वार्ता फेल होने में सरकार जिम्मेदार
पवार ने आगे कहा,'10 राउंड नेगोशिएशन के हो गए लेकिन इससे कुछ निकला। इसकी जिम्मेदारी में किसान संगठन के नेताओं को नहीं देता हूं, बल्कि इसकी जिम्मेदारी सरकार की थी कि उन्हें एक पॉजिटिव अप्रोच दिखाते हुए किसानों की बातों को समझना चाहिए था।'

किसानों को सही ढंग से नहीं समझाया गया रूट
एनसीपी चीफ ने आगे कहा, 'मुझे यह जानकारी मिली है कि किसानों के कहने पर पुलिस ने उन्हें जिस रास्ते पर जाना है, वहां जाने की अनुमति तो दे दी लेकिन उन्हें रूट की सही जानकारी नहीं दी गई। इसलिए वहां थोड़ा कंफ्यूजन हो गया। इसी वजह से किसानों ने या तो रास्ता भूल गए होंगे या किसी और वजह से उन्होंने दूसरे रास्ते पर जाने का प्रयास किया। इसके बाद पुलिस बल ने जिस तरीके से उनके साथ व्यवहार किया इसी वजह से यह परिस्थिति पैदा हुई है।

कानून हाथ में लेना सही नहीं
पवार ने आगे कहा,'कानून हाथ में लेने की बात बिल्कुल सही नहीं है, लेकिन कानून हाथ में लेने की स्थिति क्यों आई इसे भी नजरअंदाज नहीं किया जा सकता। यह बात साफ दिखाई देती है कि भारत सरकार ने अपना फर्ज ठीक ढंग से नहीं निभाया है। पंजाब हरियाणा राजस्थान के किसानों को हम लोगों को नजरअंदाज नहीं करना चाहिए। देश की रक्षा में इन तीनों राज्यों के लोगों का हमेशा से योगदान रहा है।'

आखिर में शरद पवार ने कहा,'आज जो कुछ भी हुआ वह बिल्कुल ठीक नहीं है किसानों के लिए ठीक नहीं है अन्नदाता के लिए ठीक नहीं है। झंडा जिस जगह फहराया गया वहां तिरंगा नहीं था, लेकिन लाल किले जैसी जगह में इस तरह की हरकत बिल्कुल सही नहीं है।

