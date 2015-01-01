पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सामना में शिवसेना का सवाल:कम सीटें जीतने के बावजूद क्या नीतीश बनेंगे बिहार के सीएम, संपादकीय में लिखा- बिहार में नए तेजस्वी युग की शुरुआत हुई

मुंबई10 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
आज की संपादकीय में शिवसेना ने नीतीश की जीत पर खुद श्रेय लेने का प्रयास किया है।

नीतीश कुमार फिर एक बार बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री बनने जा रहे हैं। उनकी जीत पर शिवसेना ने उनके सीएम पद पर फिर से शपथ लेने को लेकर सवालियां निशान लगाया है। सामना में शिवसेना ने लिखा है, 'बिहार में फिर से राष्ट्रीय जनतांत्रिक गठबंधन (NDA) की सरकार आई है, लेकिन नीतीश कुमार फिर से मुख्यमंत्री बनेंगे क्या? यह मामला अधर में है। नीतीश कुमार की संयुक्त जनता दल 50 सीटों का आंकड़ा भी नहीं छू पाई और भाजपा ने 70 का आंकड़ा पार किया।'

शिवसेना ने श्रेय लेने का भी प्रयास किया
सामना में लिखा है, 'कम सीटें मिलने के बावजूद नीतीश कुमार को मुख्यमंत्री बनाने का दिया गया वचन पूरा किया गया तो इसका श्रेय उन्हें शिवसेना को देना होगा। बिहार में क्या होगा, यह अगले 72 घंटों में साफ हो जाएगा।'

कांग्रेस सही प्रदर्शन नहीं कर पाई
शिवसेना ने कहा, 'बिहार चुनाव में कांग्रेस पार्टी की फिसलन का बड़ा झटका तेजस्वी यादव को लगा। वाम दलों ने कम सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ने के बावजूद अच्छा प्रदर्शन किया, लेकिन कांग्रेस वैसा नहीं कर पाई।'

दिल्ली से तेजस्वी को बदनाम करने का प्रयास किया गया
शिवसेना ने कहा, 'तेजस्वी यादव हार गए हैं, ऐसा हम मानने को तैयार नहीं। तेजस्वी की लड़ाई एक बड़ा संघर्ष था। यह संघर्ष परिवार का था और उसी प्रकार सामने बलवान सत्ताधारियों से था। तेजस्वी को फंसाने और बदनाम करने का एक भी मौका दिल्ली और पटना के सत्ताधारियों ने नहीं छोड़ा।'

नए तेजस्वी पर्व की शुरुआत हुई
शिवसेना ने कहा, 'नीतीश कुमार को हार की इतनी चिंता हुई कि उन्हें भावनात्मक अपील करते हुए प्रचार के आखिरी चरण में कहना पड़ा कि यह उनका आखिरी चुनाव है। राजनीति में नए तेजस्वी पर्व की शुरुआत हो गई है। नया युवा तेजस्वी यादव का चेहरा उदित हुआ है। उसने प्रधानमंत्री मोदी, मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार, अमित शाह, जेपी नड्डा और सारे सत्ताधीशों से अकेले लड़ाई लड़ी। तेजस्वी यादव ने राष्ट्रीय जनतांत्रिक गठबंधन को जोरदार चुनौती दी। बिहार चुनाव में मोदी का करिश्मा काम आया, ऐसा जिन्हें लग रहा होगा वे तेजस्वी यादव के साथ अन्याय कर रहे हैं।'

महागठबंधन का मुख्य चेहरा हैं तेजस्वी
सामना में आगे कहा गया, 'शुरुआत में एकतरफा लगनेवाली जीत मुकाबले वाली हो गई और वह सिर्फ तेजस्वी यादव की तूफानी प्रचार सभाओं के कारण ही हुआ। तेजस्वी ने एक महागठबंधन बनाया। तेजस्वी यादव ही महागठबंधन का मुख्य चेहरा थे। तेजस्वी की सभाओं को प्रचंड प्रतिसाद मिला और सभाओं में गजब की जीवंतता देखने को मिली।'

