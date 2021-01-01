पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Maharashtra
  • Mumbai
  • Sunny Deol Will Be The Hero In The Film Based On The Play Written By Asgar Wajahat, Rajkumar Santoshi Will Direct, The Announcement Of The Film Will Be Done In The CM House Of Bhopal Today.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

फिल्म का एनाउंसमेंट:असगर वजाहत के लिखे नाटक पर बन रही फिल्म में सनी देओल होंगे हीरो, राजकुमार संतोषी करेंगे निर्देशन, भोपाल के सीएम हाउस मे आज होगा फिल्म का एनाउंसमेंट

भोपाल24 मिनट पहलेलेखक: राजेश गाबा
  • कॉपी लिंक
राजकुमार संतोषी और सनी देओल। फाइल फोटो - Dainik Bhaskar
राजकुमार संतोषी और सनी देओल। फाइल फोटो

गुरदासपुर से बीजेपी सांसद और अभिनेता सनी देओल शनिवार शाम को भोपाल के कोर्टयार्ड बाय मैरियट होटल पहुंचे। वे गांधी जी की पुण्यतिथि पर आज (रविवार) सीएम हाउस के हॉल में अपनी नई फिल्म का एनाउंसमेंट करेंगे। उनके साथ फिल्म निर्देशक राजकुमार संतोषी भी होंगे।

राजकुमार संतोषी फिल्म का निर्देशन करेंगे और मुख्य भूमिका में सनी देओल होंगे। सूत्रों के मुताबिक यह फिल्म असगर वजाहत के चर्चित नाटक 'जिस लाहौर नहीं वेख्या वो जन्म्या नहीं' पर एक फिल्म बनाने जा रहा हूं। इसमें हिंदू और मुस्लिम समस्या को सामने रखा जाएगा। अजगर वजाहत और राजकुमार संतोषी ने मिलकर इसका स्क्रीनप्ले लिखा है। इस फिल्म का टाइटल लाहौर होगा।

गौरतलब है कि सनी देओल ने अपने करियर की बेहतरीन फिल्में घायल, घातक और दामिनी राजकुमार संतोषी के निर्देशन में की है। इन फिल्मों में अलग ही सनी देओल देखने को मिला। ये फिल्में न केवल बॉक्स ऑफिस पर सुपरहिट रहीं बल्कि क्रिटिक्स से सराहना और कई पुरस्कार भी हासिल किए। सनी के भाई बॉबी देओल को भी 'बरसात' के जरिये संतोषी ने ही लांच किया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलॉकडाउन में बिजनेस बंद हो गया तो कर्ज लेना पड़ा, आज नमकीन बेचकर हर महीने 45 हजार रुपए कमा रही हैं सूरत की किन्नर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser