पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Maharashtra
  • Mumbai
  • Mumbai The Woman Took The Girl, Who Was Sleeping With The Family On The Road, After Recovering In Just Four Hours, The Police Arrested 4 People

कैमरे में कैद हुई बच्चा चोरी:सड़क पर परिवार के साथ सो रही बच्ची को उठा ले गई महिला; 4 घंटे में पुलिस ने तलाशा, 4 गिरफ्तार

मुंबई26 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यह वारदात मौके पर लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद हुई है। लाल घेरे में बच्चा उठाती महिला।

मुंबई के चारकोप इलाके से एक मासूम बच्ची का अपहरण कर मात्र 15 हजार में सौदा करने वाले दंपती को मुंबई पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया है। पुलिस ने इनकी निशानदेही पर इसे खरीदने वाले पति-पत्नी को भी सिर्फ 4 घंटे में गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

जोन 11 के डीसीपी विशाल ठाकुर ने बताया कि बच्ची की मां सुनीता गुरव मंगलवार शाम 9:00 बजे चारकोप इलाके के फुटपाथ पर अपने परिवार के साथ सोई हुई थी, सुबह नींद खुली तो उनकी 1 साल की बच्ची वहां से गायब थी। बुधवार सुबह वे चारकोप पुलिस स्टेशन पहुंचे और बच्ची की गुमशुदगी की रिपोर्ट दर्ज करवाई।

ऐसे मुख्य आरोपियों तक पहुंची पुलिस
पुलिस ने भी देर नहीं करते हुए मौके पर लगे सीसीटीवी फुटेज को खंगाला तो उसमें एक महिला बच्चे को उठाती हुई नजर आई। अच्छी बात यह थी कि महिला को स्थानीय लोग पहचानते थे। इसके बाद उसे कुछ ही देर में पकड़ लिया गया। बच्ची चोर महिला की पहचान रश्मि नायक के रूप में हुई है। उसके जुर्म में सहयोग के आरोप में पुलिस ने उसके पति राजू पवार को भी गिरफ्तार किया।

ऐसे हुई बच्चे की बरामदगी
इसके बाद इनकी निशानदेही पर जोगेश्वरी इलाके से बच्ची को खरीदने वाले पति-पत्नी, सचिन और सुप्रिया येल्वे को अरेस्ट किया है। उन्होंने पुलिस को बताया कि शादी के 15 साल बाद भी उन्हें कोई बच्चा नहीं हुआ था, जिसके बाद मजबूरी में उन्होंने इस बच्ची को 30 हजार में खरीदने का मन बनाया था। हालांकि, बच्ची के लिए पहले उन्होंने सिर्फ 15 हजार रुपए ही दिए थे। पुलिस जांच में सामने आया है कि बच्चा चुराने वाले महिला और इसे खरीदने वाली सुप्रिया दोनों एक ही पार्लर में काम करती थीं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपूजा के लिए 2 और चंद्रमा को अर्घ्य के लिए 1 मुहूर्त, रात 8:55 तक हर जगह दिखेगा चांद - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें