भास्कर एनालिसिस:पिछले दशक में वही टीमें सफल हुईं, जिसके टेस्ट और सीमित ओवरों के फॉर्मेट के कप्तान अलग-अलग रहे

दोनों फॉर्मेट के भारतीय कप्तान विराट कोहली चेन्नई में क्वारैंटाइन में वर्कआउट कर रहे। टीम को इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ 5 फरवरी से टेस्ट सीरीज खेलना है। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • ऑस्ट्रेलिया सीरीज के बाद हमारे यहां भी अलग-अलग कप्तान की मांग हो रही
  • वेस्टइंडीज, ऑस्ट्रेलिया में टेस्ट और लिमिटेड ओवर के अलग-अलग कप्तान

ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे के पहले भारत में दो कप्तानों को लेकर बात हो रही थी। विराट कोहली को टेस्ट जबकि रोहित शर्मा को लिमिटेड ओवर की कप्तानी देने की बात कही जा रही थी। हालांकि, सीरीज के बाद एक नया नाम अजिंक्य रहाणे का सामने आया। रोचक बात यह है कि कोहली कप्तानी की रेस में नहीं हैं। रहाणे को टेस्ट की जबकि रोहित को लिमिटेड ओवर की कप्तानी देने की बात की जा रही है।

ऐसी मांग इसलिए भी हो रही है, क्योंकि पिछले दशक की बात करें तो अलग-अलग कप्तान रखने वाली टीमें अधिक सफल हुई हैं। ऑस्ट्रेलिया, इंग्लैंड और विंडीज में लिमिटेड ओवर और टेस्ट के कप्तान अलग-अलग हैं। ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने 2015 और इंग्लैंड ने 2019 वनडे वर्ल्ड कप तो विंडीज ने 2012 और 2016 टी20 वर्ल्ड कप टाइटल जीते।

कोहली ने जीत की आदत डाली, बदलाव ना हो

पूर्व क्रिकेटर और सेलेक्टर मदन लाल ने कहा, ‘कप्तान नहीं बदलना चाहिए। विराट अच्छा काम कर रहे हैं। उन्होंने टीम में जीत की आदत डाली। यह एक दिन में नहीं होता। हम भाग्यशाली हैं कि रहाणे और रोहित जैसा उनके आस-पास कोई है।’

रहाणे शांत रहते हैं, टेस्ट की कप्तानी मिले: चैपल

ऑस्ट्रेलिया के पूर्व कप्तान इयान चैपल ने रहाणे को लेकर कहा, ‘वे बहादुर और स्मार्ट हैं। यह उनके लिए काफी है। जब कठिन समय होता है तो भी वे शांत रहते हैं। उन्होंने साथी खिलाड़ियों से सम्मान पाया है। यह कप्तानी के सबसे महत्वपूर्ण पहलुओं में से एक है।’

रोहित-कोहली में लिमिटेड ओवर की कप्तानी बंटे

पूर्व कप्तान बिशन सिंह बेदी ने कहा, ‘रहाणे को टेस्ट का कप्तान बनाया जाना चाहिए जबकि रोहित-कोहली में लिमिटेड ओवर की कप्तानी बांटी जानी चाहिए।’ हालांकि गांगुली मार्च 2020 में अलग-अलग कप्तान की बात खारिज कर चुके हैं।

कोहली बतौर खिलाड़ी ही खेलें: माइकल वॉन

सेलेक्शन कमेटी के पूर्व चेयरमैन दिलीप वेंगसरकर का कहना है कि रहाणे की कप्तानी में खिलाड़ी सहज महसूस करते हैं। वे उन्हें पूरी छूट देते हैं। वहीं इंग्लैंड के पूर्व कप्तान माइकल वॉन रहाणे को टेस्ट कप्तान, कोहली को बतौर खिलाड़ी उतारने की बात कह चुके हैं।

