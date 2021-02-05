पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टूलकिट केस:शांतनु को 10 दिन की अग्रिम जमानत, निकिता जैकब की याचिका पर फैसला कल; दोनों को तलाश रही है दिल्ली पुलिस की टीम

औरंगाबादएक घंटा पहले
शांतनु(बाएं) और निकिता जैकब(दाएं) को पकड़ने के लिए दिल्ली पुलिस की टीम कई दिनों से महाराष्ट्र में है। - Dainik Bhaskar
शांतनु(बाएं) और निकिता जैकब(दाएं) को पकड़ने के लिए दिल्ली पुलिस की टीम कई दिनों से महाराष्ट्र में है।

पर्यावरण एक्टिविस्ट ग्रेटा थनबर्ग द्वारा सोशल मीडिया पर किसानों के प्रदर्शन से जुड़ी 'टूलकिट' साझा किये जाने के मामले में दिल्ली पुलिस द्वारा आरोपी बनाए गए शांतनु मुलुक को 10 दिन की अग्रिम जमानत मिल गई है। दिल्ली पुलिस की टीम ने शांतनु के बीड स्थित घर पर छापेमारी की थी, जिसके बाद उनकी ओर से अग्रिम जमानत के लिए हाईकोर्ट का रुख किया गया था। शांतनु की तरह ही निकिता जैकब ने भी अग्रिम जमानत की याचिका दायर की थी, जिस पर हाईकोर्ट ने अपना फैसला सुरक्षित रख लिया है।

शांतनु, इस मामले में अरेस्ट हुई दिशा रवि के सहयोगी हैं। इनपर भी टूलकिट बनाने में सहयोग करने और उसे सोशल मीडिया में वायरल करने का आरोप लगाया गया है। उनके परिवार के सदस्यों से कई घंटे तक दिल्ली पुलिस की एक टीम ने पूछताछ की है। दिल्ली पुलिस ने शांतनु के परिवार से उनसे बैंक अकाउंट डिटेल मांगे हैं।

पेशे से इंजीनियर शांतनु मुलुक परिवार का सबसे बड़ा लड़का है। उसने अमेरिका से एमएससी की डिग्री ली है। शांतनु किसानों और पर्यावरण के मुद्दे को लेकर हमेशा से सक्रिय रहा है। परिजनों ने कहा कि शांतनु राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर पर्यावरण संरक्षण के लिए काम करता है।

पिता ने कहा- एक हफ्ते से नहीं हुई बात

शांतनु के पिता ने कहा कि हमलोग अब उसको लेकर चिंतित हैं। आठ दिन पहले हमलोगों की बातचीत हुई थी। तब से हमलोगों के बीच कोई संपर्क नहीं है। वह औरंगाबाद में काम करता है और किसी काम के सिलसिले में वो पुणे गया है। पिछले दो दिन से दिल्ली पुलिस की टीम हमसे पूछताछ कर रही है। हमलोग पूछताछ में उनका सहयोग कर रहे हैं। शांतनु पर्यावरण के लिए काम करता है और किसान आंदोलन को लेकर विचारशील था।

दिशा रवि को दिल्ली पुलिस ने इसी मामले में किया है अरेस्ट

इस मामले में दिल्ली पुलिस ने 14 फरवरी को एक्टिविस्ट दिशा रवि को अरेस्ट किया। 22 साल की दिशा BBA स्टूडेंट हैं। उन्होंने क्लाइमेट एक्टिविस्ट ग्रुप फ्राइडे फॉर फ्चूयर की इंडिया विंग 2019 में शुरू की थी। इस इंटरनेशनल ग्रुप की फाउंडर ग्रेटा थनबर्ग हैं। इस गिरफ्तारी पर विपक्ष और एक्टिविस्ट कम्युनिटी ने ऐतराज किया है। साथ ही किसान नेताओं ने भी दिशा की बिना शर्त रिहाई की मांग की है।

