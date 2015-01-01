पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नशे के सौदागरों पर कार्रवाई:मीरा-भायंदर से 25 किलोग्राम गांजा के साथ दो गिरफ्तार, पकड़ने के लिए पुलिस ने अपनाया यह अनूठा तरीका

मुंबई24 मिनट पहले
दोनों आरोपी उत्तर प्रदेश के रहने वाले हैं और पिछले कुछ साल से मुंबई में रह रहे हैं।

मीरा भायंदर ,वसई-विरार कमिश्नरी बनने के बाद पुलिस कमिश्नर दयानंद दाते ने मीरा भायंदर को नशा मुक्त बनाने के लिए एक विशेष अभियान चलाया है। इसी अभियान के तहत पुलिस स्थानीय नागरिकों को जागरूक कर उनकी मदद से नशेडिय़ों, ड्रग पैडलर्स और नशे का व्यापार करने वालो पर कड़ी कार्रवाई कर रही है। इसी कड़ी में पुलिस ने 25 किलो गांजा के साथ दो लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है।

मीरा रोड पुलिस टीम द्वारा एक स्थानीय नागरिक की शिकायत पर प्रदीप भोलानाथ दूबे और संतोष पांडे को 25 किलो गांजा के साथ गिरफ्तार किया है। दोनों मुंबई के खार इलाके के रहने वाले हैं।

जानकारी देने वालों की पहचान रखी जाएगी गुप्त
मीरा रोड डिवीजन के एसीपी विलास सानप ने बताया,'शहर वासियों से यह अपील की है कि अगर उसने आसपास में किसी भी प्रकार का कोई अनैतिक काम, नशे का सेवन या फिर व्यापार होता है तो इसकी जानकारी नजदीकी पुलिस स्टेशन या फिर वरिष्ठ पुलिस अधिकारियों को दें। पुलिस जानकारी देने वाले नागरिकों का नाम और पता उजागर नहीं करेगी। न ही उन्हें पूछताछ के लिए बुलाया जाएगा और न ही अदालत में बतौर गवाह पेशी होगी।

