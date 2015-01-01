पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पैसे लेकर फोन देने वालों पर एक्शन:अस्थाई जेल में अर्नब को फोन का इस्तेमाल करने देने पर 2 जेलकर्मी निलंबित

मुंबई14 मिनट पहले
तलोजा जेल से शिफ्ट होने से पहले अर्नब को दो दिन तक अलीबाग की अस्थाई जेल में रखा गया था।

अलीबाग की अस्थाई जेल में बंद रहने के दौरान रिपब्लिक टीवी के एडीटर इन चीफ अर्नब गोस्वामी द्वारा मोबाइल का इस्तेमाल करने के मामले में दो जेल कर्मियों को निलंबित कर दिया गया है। अलीबाग जेल के ये दोनों कर्मचारी उस स्कूल में तैनात थे, जिसे कैदियों को कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाने के लिए अस्थायी जेल घोषित किया गया है। यहां 40 से ज्यादा विचाराधीन कैदियों को रखा गया है।

अस्थाई जेल में होने के बावजूद अर्नब सोशल मीडिया में सक्रिय थे
निलंबित किए गए जेलकर्मियों के नाम सूबेदार आनंद भेरे और पुलिस नाईक सचिन वडे है। इंटीरियर डिजाइनर अन्वय नाईक आत्महत्या मामले में जेल में बंद अर्नब गोस्वामी सोशल मीडिया पर सक्रिय पाए गए थे। जिसके बाद मामले की जांच शुरू की गई। जेल अधीक्षक ने जांच के दौरान पाया कि अर्नब के साथ कुछ और कैदी जेल के भीतर से फोन का इस्तेमाल कर रहे थे। इसके बाद अर्नब को तलोजा जेल में भेज दिया गया था।

पैसे देकर अर्नब के फोन इस्तेमाल करने का अंदेशा
आरोप है कि दोनों जेलकर्मियों ने पैसे लेकर अर्नब को अपना फोन इस्तेमाल करने के लिए छूट दी। इस दौरान अर्नब ने अपने सोशल मीडिया एकाउंट का इस्तेमाल किया। निलंबित पुलिस वालों के खिलाफ विभागीय जांच भी की जा रही है। अर्नब को अदालत ने अन्वय नाईक आत्महत्या मामले में 14 दिनों की न्यायिक हिरासत में भेजा गया था। हालांकि, बुधवार को उन्हें सुप्रीमकोर्ट से जमानत मिल गई।

