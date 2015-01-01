पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

श्रद्धालुओं को दीपावली गिफ्ट:मुंबई में आज से भैयादूज तक खुलेंगे दो जैन मंदिर, 15 मिनट में सिर्फ 8 श्रद्धालुओं को मिलेगी एंट्री

मुंबई4 मिनट पहले
दादर जैन मंदिर को खोलने से पहले गुरुवार सुबह फूलों से सजाया गया।
  • मंदिर 13 से 17 नवंबर तक सुबह 6 बजे से दोपहर 1 बजे तक और शाम 6 बजे से रात 9 बजे तक खुले रहेंगे

बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट ने मुंबई के दो जैन मंदिरों को दिवाली के दौरान खोलने की अनुमति दे दी है। ये मंदिर धनतेरस से भाईदूज तक श्रद्धालुओं के लिए खोलें जाएंगे। इस दौरान उन्हें मंदिरों को लेकर केंद्र की ओर से जारी गाइडलाइन का पालन भी करना होगा। बता दें कि केंद्र की मंजूरी के बावजूद राज्य में सभी मंदिर अभी भी बंद हैं। कुछ दिन पहले CM उद्धव ठाकरे ने दीपावली के बाद मंदिरों को खोलने के संकेत दिए थे।

15 मिनट में सिर्फ 8 लोगों को मंदिर में प्रवेश की अनुमति
मंदिर खोलने की याचिका पर सुनवाई करते हुए दादर और भायखला के जैन मंदिरों को दिवाली के दौरान 5 दिन खोलने का अनुमति दी गई है। ये मंदिर 13 से 17 नवंबर तक सुबह 6 बजे से दोपहर 1 बजे तक और शाम 6 बजे से रात 9 बजे तक खुले रहेंगे। इस दौरान मंदिर के हॉल में 15 मिनट के लिए एक बार में 8 व्यक्ति ही जा सकते हैं।

100 मंदिरों को खोलने की याचिका खारिज हुई
बॉम्बे हाई कोर्ट में श्री ट्रस्टी आत्म कमल लब्धि सूरीश्वरजी जैन ज्ञान मंदिर ट्रस्ट और अन्य ट्रस्ट की तरफ से याचिका दायर की गई थी, जिसमें 102 जैन मंदिरों को 5 दिन के लिए खोलने की अनुमति देने का अनुरोध किया गया था। न्यायमूर्ति एसजे काथावाला और न्यायमूर्ति अभय आहूजा की खंडपीठ ने याचिका पर सुनवाई करते हुए अन्य 100 मंदिर खोलने की अनुमति की मांग को खारिज कर दिया।

याचिकाकर्ता ने दी थी ये दलील
इस याचिका पर पैरवी करने वाले वकील प्रफुल्ल शाह ने कहा कि महाराष्ट्र सरकार ने मॉल, रेस्त्रां और बार, व्यायामशाला, मेट्रो और मोनोरेल खोलने के अलावा बेस्ट की बसों को भी पूरी क्षमता से चलने की अनुमति दी है। इस प्रकार इस बात का कोई कारण नहीं है कि मंदिर खोलने की अनुमति नहीं दी जा सकती। दिवाली की 5 दिवसीय अवधि जैनियों के लिए शुभ और महत्वपूर्ण है, इसलिए मंदिरों को खोलने की अनुमति दी जानी चाहिए।

राज्य सरकार ने किया याचिका का विरोध
राज्य सरकार का प्रतिनिधित्व करने वाले महाधिवक्ता आशुतोष कुंभकोनी ने याचिका का विरोध किया और कहा कि याचिकाकर्ता का दावा है कि 5 दिन केवल जैन समुदाय के लिए महत्वपूर्ण है, यह उचित नहीं है। यह त्योहार हिंदुओं के लिए भी महत्वपूर्ण है और इसलिए याचिकाकर्ताओं को राहत नहीं दी जाना चाहिए।

