चंद कदम पर थी मौत:कल्याण में चलती ट्रेन में चढ़ने के चक्कर में प्लेटफॉर्म गैप में गिरी महिला, आरपीएफ के सिपाही ने बचाई जान

मुंबईएक घंटा पहले
आरपीएफ के जवान विजय सोलंकी ने महिला का हाथ पकड़ अपनी तरफ खींचा और 35 वर्षीय सोनी लोकेश गोवंडा की जान बचा ली।

चलती ट्रेन में चढ़ने के चक्कर में लगातार होने वाले हादसों के बावजूद यात्री सबक नहीं ले रहे हैं। ताजा मामला ठाणे के कल्याण रेलवे स्टेशन से सामने आया है। यहां एक महिला उद्यान एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन पर चढ़ने के प्रयास में प्लेटफार्म गैप में गिर पड़ी। इससे पहले की कोई अनहोनी होती मौके पर मौजूद एक आरपीएफ जवान ने सतर्कता दिखाते हुए महिला की जान बचाई। अगर कुछ सेकंड की देरी होती तो महिला की जान भी जा सकती थी।

महिला ट्रेन से बैंगलोर जा रही थीं
आरपीएफ के जवान विजय सोलंकी ने महिला का हाथ पकड़ अपनी तरफ खींचा और 35 वर्षीय सोनी लोकेश गोवंडा की जान बचा ली। सोनी कल्याण से बैंगलोर जाने के लिए उद्यान एक्सप्रेस पकड़ने आईं थीं। यह हादसा 17 नवंबर को कल्याण रेलवे स्टेशन के प्लेटफार्म नंबर पांच पर हुआ था।

कैमरे में कैद हुई घटना
यह घटना प्लेटफार्म पर लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद हुई है। जो वीडियो सामने आया है उसमें 3-4 लोग चलती ट्रेन में चढ़ने के लिए भागते हुए नजर आ रहे हैं। इनमें से एक महिला गैप में गिर पड़ती है और वहां आरपीएफ का जवान लपक कर उन्हें बचा लेता है।

