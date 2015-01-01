पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नई शुरुआत:17 दिसंबर से सेंट्रल रूट पर CSMT से कल्याण के बीच चलेंगी 10 नई AC लोकल ट्रेन

मुंबई7 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मुख्य लाइन पर पहली एसी ट्रेन सेवा सुबह पांच बजकर 42 मिनट पर कुर्ला से सीएसएमटी के लिए रवाना होगी जबकि अंतिम ट्रेन सीएसएमटी से कुर्ला के लिए रात 11 बजकर 25 मिनट पर चलेगी।

छत्रपति शिवाजी टर्मिनस (CSMT)-कल्याण रूट पर बृहस्पतिवार यानी 17 दिसंबर से 10 वातानुकूलित (AC) लोकल ट्रेन सेवाओं का संचालन शुरू होगा। ऐसा पहली बार हो रहा है जब मध्य रेलवे मुख्य लाइन पर AC लोकल ट्रेनों को चलाया जाएगा। यह ट्रेनें CSMT से कसारा और खपोली के लिए चलाई जाती हैं।

कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण को रोकने लिए मार्च में लॉकडाउन की घोषणा से पहले मध्य रेलवे ठाणे-वसी/पनवेल हार्बर लाइनों पर एसी लोकल ट्रेनों का आवागमन हो रहा था। मौजूदा समय में लोकल ट्रेनों में अनिवार्य एवं आपात सेवा के कर्मचारी और सरकार से अधिकृत यात्री ही यात्रा कर सकते हैं। इसका परिचालन भी जून में बहाल हुआ था।

सुबह 5.42 से रात 11.25 के बीच चलेंगी ट्रेनें
मध्य रेलवे ने बुधवार को जानकारी दी कि 10 एसी लोकल सेवाओं में दो का संचालन सीएसएमटी (मुंबई) और कल्याण (पड़ोसी ठाणे) के बीच, चार का परिचालन सीएसएमटी और डोम्बिवली (ठाणे) और चार का परिचालन सीएसएमटी और कुर्ला के बीच होगा। मुख्य लाइन पर पहली एसी ट्रेन सेवा सुबह पांच बजकर 42 मिनट पर कुर्ला से सीएसएमटी के लिए रवाना होगी जबकि अंतिम ट्रेन सीएसएमटी से कुर्ला के लिए रात 11 बजकर 25 मिनट पर चलेगी।

मध्य रेलवे के मुख्य जनसंपर्क अधिकारी शिवाजी सुतार ने बताया कि रेलवे मंत्रालय और महाराष्ट्र सरकार की ओर से मंजूरी प्राप्त यात्री ही यात्रा कर सकेंगे। हालांकि, मुंबई में वेस्टर्न रेलवे और सेंट्रल रेलवे को मिलाकर 89 फीसदी सबअर्बन लोकल ट्रेन सर्विस शुरू हो चुकी है।

रविवार को नहीं चलेंगी AC लोकल ट्रेन
ये ट्रेन सर्विस रविवार को बंद रहेगी और ऑफिस वाले दिनों में यानी सोमवार से शनिवार तक चालू रहेगी। ये लोकल ट्रेन सभी मौजूदा स्टेशनों पर रुकेगी। रेलवे ने यात्रियों से अपील की है कि वो कोविड प्रोटोकॉल का पालन सख्ती से करें।

नई AC लोकल की समय सारणी

  • कुर्ला से सुबह 5:42 बजे चल कर ट्रेन सुबह 6:12 बजे सीएसएमटी पहुंचेगी।
  • सीएसएमटी से सुबह 6:23 बजे चलकर ट्रेन 7:40 बजे डोंबिवली पहुंचेगी।
  • डोंबिवली से सुबह 7:47 पे चल कर सीएसएमटी 9:08 बजे पहुंचेगी।
  • सीएसएमटी से सुबह 9:12 पे चलकर 9:40 पे कुर्ला पहुंचेगी।
  • शाम 4:36 पे कुर्ला से चलकर 5:08 बजे सीएसएमटी पहुंचेगी।
  • शाम 5:12 पे सीएसएमटी से चल कर शाम 6:42 पे कल्याण पहुंचेगी।
  • शाम 6:51 पे कल्याण से चलकर रात 8:18 पे सीएसएमटी पहुंचेगी।
  • रात 8:22 पे सीएसएमटी से चलकर रात 9:40 बजे डोंबिवली पहुंचेगी।
  • रात 9:59 पे डोंबिवली से चलकर 9:19 पे सीएसएमटी पहुंचेगी।
  • रात 9:25 पर सीएसएमटी से चलकर 9:53 पे कुर्ला पहुंचेगी।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसेंसेक्स 46,666 और निफ्टी 13,682 के रिकॉर्ड हाई पर बंद, BSE का मार्केट कैप भी पहली बार 185 लाख करोड़ के पार - बिजनेस - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें