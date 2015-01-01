पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Maharashtra
  • 50 60 People Attacked NCB Team Raiding Drug Peddler's House, Three Officers Including Sameer Wankhede Injured

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

NCB टीम पर मुंबई में हमला:ड्रग्स पैडलर के घर पर छापा मारने गई NCB की टीम पर 50-60 लोगों ने किया हमला, समीर वानखेड़े समेत तीन अधिकारी घायल

मुंबई2 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
इस हमले में एनसीबी के जोनल डायरेक्टर समीर वानखेड़े भी घायल हुए हैं।

मुंबई में नारकोटिक्स कंट्रोल ब्यूरो(NCB) की टीम पर शहर के गोरेगांव इलाके में हमला हुआ है। इसमें 4 अधिकारी घायल हुए हैं। ताजा जानकारी के मुताबिक, यह हमला 50-60 लोगों ने किया है। इस हमले में जोनल डायरेक्टर समीर वानखेड़े और उनकी टीम के दो अधिकारी गंभीर रूप से घायल हुए है।

NCB की टीम ड्रग पैडलर कैरी मैंडिस को पक़ड़ने गई थी। टीम ने जैसे ही छापा मारा कैरी के सहयोगियों ने उनपर पत्थर और डंडे से हमला कर दिया। हालांकि, NCB टीम ने बहादुरी दिखाते हुए मौके से कैरी के गुर्गे विपुल आगरे, यूसुफ शेख और अमीन अब्दुल को पकड़ कर गिरफ्तार कर लिया। गिरफ्तार तीनों आरोपियों के पास से भारी मात्रा में ड्रग्स भी बरामद हुई है।

हमले के बाद मुंबई पुलिस की कई टीमें इलाके में छापेमारी कर रही है। फिलहाल स्थिति नियंत्रण में है। सभी चार आरोपियों को भारतीय दंड संहिता (आईपीसी) की धारा 353 के तहत गिरफ्तार किया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजजों ने कहा- देश में हालात बदतर हो सकते हैं, गुजरात के हाल तो दिल्ली और महाराष्ट्र से भी बुरे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें