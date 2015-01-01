पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  A Huge Collision In A Bike And Truck Going To A Petrol Pump In Dhule, Maharashtra, The Bike Rider Lives Narrowly

कैमरे में कैद दुर्घटना:महाराष्ट्र के धुले में पेट्रोल पंप पर जा रही बाइक और ट्रक में हुई जबरदस्त टक्कर, बाल-बाल बची बाइक सवार की जान

मुंबईएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यह दुर्घटना मौके पर लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद हुई है।

महाराष्ट्र के धुले के लालिंग गांव के पास मुंबई-आगरा हाईवे पर एक बाइक और ट्रक के बीच हुई टक्कर कैमरे में कैद हुई है। हालांकि, इतने भीषण हादसे के बावजूद बाइक सवार की जान बच गई है।

जानकारी के मुताबिक, मुंबई-आगरा हाईवे पर बने इंडियन ऑइल के पेट्रोल पंप पर एक ट्रक जैसे ही मुड़ा पीछे से आ रहा बाइक सवार उसकी चपेट में आ गया। ट्रक के पिछले चक्के के नीचे आने के बाद ट्रक बाइक को कुछ दूर तक घसीट कर अपने साथ ले गया। हालांकि, बाइक सवार की जान बच गई। जो वीडियो सामने आया है उसमें गलती, तेजी से आ रहे बाइक सवार की नजर आ रही है।

दुर्घटना के बाद हुई ट्रक ड्राइवर की पिटाई

अचानक हुई इस दुर्घटना के बाद बाइक सवार ने जबरदस्ती ट्रक ड्राइवर को नीचे घसीटा और उसकी पिटाई की। हालांकि, इस हादसे में उसकी बाइक बुरी तरह से क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई है। हालांकि, दोनों पक्षों की ओर से इस घटना को लेकर कोई भी केस दर्ज नहीं किया गया है।

