कैमरे में कैद:मुंबई में चलती लोकल में चढ़ने के दौरान ट्रेन से टकराई महिला, RPF जवान की सतर्कता से बची जान; रेलमंत्री ने कहा-ऐसी लापरवाही न करें

मुंबई31 मिनट पहले
यह घटना स्टेशन के प्लेटफार्म नंबर 1 पर लगे कैमरे में कैद हो गई है। जिसमें महिला ट्रेन से नीचे गिरती हुई नजर आ रही है।

मुंबई के घाटकोपर रेलवे स्टेशन पर एक महिला यात्री की बड़ी लापरवाही सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद हुई है। चलती ट्रेन में चढ़ने के चक्कर में एक महिला असंतुलित होकर ट्रेन से टकरा प्लेटफार्म पर गिरकर बेहोश हो गई। इससे पहले कि वह महिला ट्रेन की चपेट में आती फुर्ती दिखाते हुए ड्यूटी पर तैनात एक आरपीएफ जवान सुभाष भोसले ने उसे साइड में खींच लिया। इस तरह महिला की जान बच गई। यह घटना 28 अक्टूबर को दोपहर 12 बजे के करीब की है।

रेल मंत्री ने वीडियो शेयर कर कहा-ऐसी लापरवाही न करें
इस घटना का सीसीटीवी सोशल मीडिया में शेयर कर रेल मंत्री पीयूष गोयल ने यात्रियों से सतर्कता से यात्रा करने के लिए कहा है। रेलमंत्री ने ट्विटर लिखा है, 'RPF सुरक्षाकर्मी की सतर्कता ने घाटकोपर, मुंबई में एक महिला की जान बचाई। चलती ट्रेन में चढ़ने के प्रयास के कारण उनके जीवन को गंभीर खतरा उत्पन्न हो गया था। अपने और अपने परिवार के भविष्य का ध्यान रखते हुए इस प्रकार की लापरवाही ना करें, यह आपकी अपनी सुरक्षा के लिए आवश्यक है।"

रेल मंत्री का ट्वीट....

