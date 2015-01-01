पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अर्नब गोस्वामी की गिरफ्तारी:जमानत याचिका पर लगातार तीसरे दिन होगी सुनवाई, विशेषाधिकार हनन मामले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने गिरफ्तारी पर लगाई रोक

मुंबई6 मिनट पहले
शनिवार को रिपब्लिक ग्रुप के एडिटर इन चीफ अर्नब गोस्वामी की जमानत याचिका पर बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट में दोपहर 12 बजे फिर एक बार सुनवाई होनी है। अर्नब को मुंबई के इंटीरियर डिजाइनर अन्वय और उनकी मां को कथित तौर पर आत्महत्या के लिए उकसाने के मामले में गिरफ्तार किया गया है। वे 18 सितंबर तक न्यायिक हिरासत में हैं। कोरोना के खतरे को देखते हुए जमानत याचिका पर अंतिम फैसले से पहले उन्हें जेल नहीं भेजा गया है। पिछले दो दिने से उन्हें अलीबाग के एक स्कूल में बने कोविड सेंटर में रखा गया है।

शुक्रवार को अदालत में सुनवाई के दौरान यह हुआ

  • शुक्रवार को अंतरिम जमानत अर्जी पर सुनवाई पूरी नहीं हुई। हाईकोर्ट के जस्टिस एसएस शिंदे व जस्टिस एमएस कार्णिक की पीठ ने सुनवाई के दौरान कहा, आमतौर पर जमानत के लिए पहले मजिस्ट्रेट कोर्ट फिर सत्र न्यायालय में आवेदन होता है। जमानत न मिलने पर हाईकोर्ट में अर्जी दी जाती है। कोर्ट ने उन्हें तत्काल राहत देने से इनकार कर दिया। शुक्रवार को सुनवाई के दौरान कोर्ट ने कहा कि उनकी याचिका अधूरी है।
  • हाईकोर्ट चाहता है कि अर्नब पर जिस डिजाइनर अन्वय नाइक को आत्महत्या के लिए उकसाने का आरोप है, उसकी पत्नी अक्षता और महाराष्ट्र सरकार की बात भी सुन ली जाए। कोर्ट ने अर्नब से कहा कि अपनी अर्जी में अक्षता को भी शामिल करें। हालांकि, यह साफ नहीं हो सका कि शुक्रवार को सुनवाई के दौरान अक्षता और महाराष्ट्र सरकार की तरफ से दलीलें क्यों नहीं रखी गईं?
  • इस पर अर्नब के वकील हरीश साल्वे ने कहा, 'हाईकोर्ट को जमानत आवेदन पर सुनवाई का विशेष अधिकार है। उनके मुवक्किल की स्वतंत्रता दांव पर है। राज्य सरकार उन्हें परेशान करना चाहती है, क्योंकि उन्होंने अपने चैनल पर राज्य सरकार से सवाल पूछे थे। राज्य सरकार अर्नब को सबक सिखाना चाहती है। उनके खिलाफ कई एफआईआर दर्ज की गई है।'
शुक्रवार को मंत्रालय के बाहर प्रदर्शन करने के लिए पहुंचे राम कदम को बाद में हिरासत में ले लिया गया था।
शुक्रवार को मंत्रालय के बाहर प्रदर्शन करने के लिए पहुंचे राम कदम को बाद में हिरासत में ले लिया गया था।

भाजपा विधायक और तीन अन्य हिरासत में
भाजपा विधायक राम कदम ने अर्नब की गिरफ्तारी के विरोध में मंत्रालय के बाहर विरोध-प्रदर्शन किया। पुलिस ने राम कदम और तीन अन्य को हिरासत में लिया और बाद में रिहा कर दिया। पुलिस उपायुक्त (जोन 1) शशिकुमार मीणा ने कहा, कदम बिना अनुमति विरोध प्रदर्शन कर रहे थे।

प्रेस की आजादी रोकी नहीं जा सकती: अमित शाह
अर्नब की गिरफ्तारी पर गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने कोलकाता में मीडिया से बात करते हुए कहा कि, 'प्रेस की स्वतंत्रता पर किसी भी तरह का हमला सही नहीं है। प्रेस की स्वतंत्रता को किसी भी पार्टी या सरकार को बाधित नहीं करना चाहिए। मगर कांग्रेस की इमरजेंसी की समय से ऐसी संस्कृति रही है। हम इसके विरुद्ध हैं। मेरी पार्टी ने भी इस पर कड़ी प्रतिक्रिया जाहिर की है कि ऐसा नहीं करना चाहिए।'

विशेषाधिकार हनन के मामले में गिरफ्तारी पर रोक
इससे पहले शुक्रवार को सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने अर्नब गोस्वामी मामले में महाराष्ट्र सरकार को झटका दिया है। कोर्ट ने विशेषाधिकार हनन मामले में अर्नब की गिरफ्तारी पर रोक लगा दी है। चीफ जस्टिस एसए बोबडे की अध्यक्षता वाली पीठ ने इसके साथ ही विधानसभा सचिव को नोटिस भी जारी किया है। यह नोटिस सचिव की अर्नब काे लिखी चिट्ठी के सिलसिले में दिया गया है। चिट्ठी में सचिव ने अर्नब काे विशेषाधिकार हनन का विधानसभा का नाेटिस शीर्ष काेर्ट काे न बताने की चेतावनी दी थी।

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने पूछा कि विधानसभा सचिव के खिलाफ अदालत की अवमानना का कारण बताओ नोटिस जारी क्यों नहीं किया जा सकता है। बता दें कि महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा सचिव ने महाराष्ट्र के सीएम उद्धव ठाकरे की आलोचना के लिए अर्नब के खिलाफ विशेषाधिकार नोटिस जारी किया था।

