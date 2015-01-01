पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विवादों में कॉमेडियन:अर्नब की जमानत पर कुणाल कामरा ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट पर उठाया सवाल, अवमानना का केस चलाने के लिए वकील ने उठाई मांग

मुंबई29 मिनट पहले
कुणाल कामरा एक स्टैंडअप कॉमेडियन हैं और कई ओटीटी प्लेटफार्म पर इनके शो आ चुके हैं।

रिपब्लिक टीवी के एडिटर इन चीफ अर्नब गोस्वामी बुधवार को सुप्रीम कोर्ट से मिली जमानत के बाद बाहर आ गए हैं। उनकी जमानत याचिका को स्वीकार करते हुए सुप्रीम कोर्ट की डबल बेंच ने कई टिप्पणियां की है। अर्नब की जमानत पर सवालियां निशान लगाते हुए स्टैंडअप कॉमेडियन कुणाल कामरा ने कुछ ट्वीट किए हैं।

इन ट्वीट को आपत्तिजनक करार देते हुए पुणे के वकील रिजवान सिद्दीकी ने देश के अटॉर्नी जनरल को आवेदनपत्र लिखकर स्टैंडअप कॉमेडियन कुणाल कामरा के खिलाफ न्यायालय की अवमानना की आपराधिक कार्यवाही शुरू करने की मांग की है।

कुणाल कामरा का ट्वीट
अर्नब गोस्वामी की अंतरिम जमानत के बाद कुणाल कामरा ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा था,'जिस गति से सुप्रीम कोर्ट राष्ट्रीय महत्व के मुद्दों को ऑपरेट करती है यह समय है कि महात्मा गांधी के फोटो को हरीश साल्वे के फोटो से बदल दिया जाए।'

इसके अलावा कुणाल ने एक और ट्वीट किया और उसमें लिखा,'डीवाई चंद्रचूड़ एक फ्लाइट अटेंडेंट हैं जो प्रथम श्रेणी के यात्रियों को शैम्पेन ऑफर कर रहे हैं क्योंकि वो फास्ट ट्रैक्ड हैं। जबकि सामान्य लोगों को यह भी नहीं पता कि वो कभी चढ़ या बैठ भी पाएंगे, सर्व होने की तो बात ही नहीं है।'

अर्नब के जन्मदिन पर चप्पल गिफ्ट करने पहुंचे थे कुणाल
इससे पहले कुणाल कामरा ने इंडिगो की मुंबई से दिल्ली आ रही फ्लाइट में रिपब्लिक टीवी के एडिटर-इन-चीफ अर्नब गोस्वामी को 'कायर' कह बार-बार उत्तेजित करने का प्रयास किया था। उनके द्वारा किए हंगामे को संज्ञान लेते हुए इंडिगो समेत कई फ्लाइट्स ने उनके प्लेन में यात्रा करने पर 6 महीने की पाबंदी लगाई थी। यही नहीं अर्नब के जन्मदिन पर कुणाल, फिल्म निर्माता अनुराग कश्यप के साथ उन्हें चप्पल गिफ्ट करने पहुंचे थे। इसको लेकर सोशल मीडिया में खूब तमाशा हुआ था।

इंटीरियर डिजाइनर की आत्महत्या मामले में अरेस्ट हुए थे अर्नब
एडिटर-इन-चीफ अर्नब गोस्वामी को 4 नवंबर को मुंबई पुलिस ने उनके घर से गिरफ्तार कर लिया था। बांबे हाईकोर्ट से जमानत ना मिलने के बाद अर्नब गोस्वामी ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट का रुख किया था। सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने अर्नब गोस्वामी और अन्य दो आरोपियों को 50-50 हजार रुपए के निजी मुचलके पर रिहा कर दिया है।

बता दें, अर्नब गोस्वामी को 2018 के इंटीरियर डिजाइनर नाइक और उनकी मां को आत्महत्या के लिए उकसाने के मामले में 4 नवंबर को मुंबई पुलिस ने उनके घर से गिरफ्तार किया था।

