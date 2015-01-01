पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Arnab Goswami News; Privilege Motion Against Republic Tv Editor in chief In Maharashtra Assembly By Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik

अर्नब पर विशेषाधिकार हनन का आरोप:गिरफ्तारी के एक दिन बाद हुई समिति की बैठक, 4 बार बुलाने के बावजूद गोस्वामी नहीं हुए हैं पेश

मुंबई41 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
इससे पहले महाराष्ट्र सचिवालय की ओर से जारी नोटिस में अर्णब से 16 सितंबर तक मामले में सफाई मांगी गई थी। 

पत्रकार अर्नब पर शिकंजा कसने के लिए महाराष्ट्र सरकार ने पूरी तैयारी कर ली है। उनकी गिरफ्तारी के एक दिन बाद गुरुवार को महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा की विशेषाधिकार समिति की बैठक हुई। इसमें अर्नब गोस्वामी के खिलाफ विशेषाधिकार हनन प्रस्ताव पर चर्चा की गई। यह प्रस्ताव शिवसेना के विधायक प्रताप सरनाईक की ओर से पेश किया गया था।

विधायक प्रताप सरनाईक ने अभिनेता सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की मौत मामले में कथित निष्क्रियता के लिए मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे और एनसीपी अध्यक्ष शरद पवार के खिलाफ अपमानजनक भाषा का इस्तेमाल करने के आरोप में 16 सितंबर को महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा में अर्नब गोस्वामी के खिलाफ विशेषाधिकार उल्लंघन का प्रस्ताव दिया था। इसी तरह का एक प्रस्ताव विधायक मनीषा कयांडे ने भी विधान परिषद में भी भेजा था।

4 बार नोटिस के बावजूद समिति के सामने पेश नहीं हुए अर्नब
विशेषाधिकार हनन के मामले में महाराष्ट्र विधानमंडल की ओर से अर्नब गोस्वामी को 4 नोटिस भेजे जा चुके हैं। लेकिन वे एक भी बार समिति के सामने पेश नहीं हुए। आखिरी नोटिस 16 अक्टूबर को दोपहर 2 बजकर 50 मिनट पर अर्नब को मिला और उन्हें सिर्फ 10 मिनट में यानी 3 बजे विधान भवन में पेश होने को कहा गया था।

