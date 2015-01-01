पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पुलिसवालों संग बदसलूकी का मामला:अर्नब गोस्वामी ने सेशन कोर्ट में दायर अग्रिम जमानत याचिका वापस ली, पत्नी समेत 4 पर पुलिसकर्मियों के साथ हाथापाई का है आरोप

मुंबई2 मिनट पहले
अर्नब की गिरफ्तारी के दौरान खूब हंगामा हुआ था। यह तस्वीर उसी दिन के सामने आये वीडियो से ली गई है।

रिपब्लिक टीवी के एडिटर इन चीफ अर्नब गोस्वामी ने मुंबई की सेशन कोर्ट में दायर अपनी अग्रिम जमानत याचिका वापस ले ली है। पिछले महीने अर्नब, उनकी पत्नी सम्याब्रता रे, उनके बेटे और दो अन्य के खिलाफ एनएम जोशी मार्ग पुलिस स्टेशन में सरकारी कर्मचारी के काम में बाधा उत्पन्न करने का केस दर्ज हुआ था।

उनकी वाइफ पर एक महिला पुलिस कर्मी के साथ कथित रूप से धक्का-मुक्की करने का आरोप लगा था। इसी मामले में गिरफ्तारी से बचने के लिए गोस्वामी ने सेशन कोर्ट में अग्रिम जमानत की याचिका दायर की थी। हालांकि, अभी तक यह स्पष्ट नहीं है कि उनकी पत्नी की याचिका वापस ली गई है या नहीं।

अर्नब और उनकी पत्नी पर यह है आरोप
दरअसल, 2018 में इंटीरियर डिजाइनर अन्वय नाइक और उनकी मां को कथित रूप से आत्महत्या के लिए उकसाने के मामले में चार नवंबर को जब पुलिस की टीम अर्नब गोस्वामी को गिरफ्तार करने उनके आवास पर पहुंची थी तो पुलिस द्वारा आरोप लगाया गया कि उन्होंने एक महिला पुलिसकर्मी के साथ कथित रूप से मारपीट की थी। इस मामले में मध्य मुंबई के एन. एम. जोशी मार्ग थाने में पिछले हफ्ते अर्नब गोस्वामी के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज की गई थी।

इन धाराओं में दर्ज हुआ था केस
अर्नब गोस्वामी और उनकी पत्नी के खिलाफ भारतीय दंड संहिता की धाराओं 353 (सरकारी कर्मचारी के काम में बाधा डालना), 504 (शांति भंग करने के लिए जानबूझकर किसी का अपमान करना) और 506 (आपराधिक रूप से डराना/धमकी देना) और सार्वजनिक संपत्ति को नुकसान पहुंचाने से जुड़े कानून के तहत मामला दर्ज किया गया है। इस मामले में शिकायतकर्ता 49 वर्षीय पुलिस अधिकारी सुजाता तनवाडे हैं।

