अर्नब VS महाराष्ट्र पुलिस:अर्नब का आरोप-मुंबई पुलिस ने उनके साथ की मारपीट, वीडियो में सामने आया 13 मिनट के हाई वोल्टेज ड्रामे का पूरा सच

मुंबई9 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
वीडियो में अर्नब गोस्वामी को घर से घसीट कर ले जाते हुए पुलिसवाले नजर आ रहे हैं।

एक इंटीरियर डिजाइनर के कथित सुइसाइड केस में रायगढ़ पुलिस ने रिपब्लिक टीवी के एडिटर इन चीफ अर्नब गोस्वामी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। अर्नब को गिरफ्तार करने के लिए मुंबई पुलिस की टीम सुबह 6.30 बजे उनके घर पहुंची थी, लेकिन उनका दरवाजा तकरीबन डेढ़ घंटे बाद खुला। पुलिसकर्मी लगातार उनपर दरवाजा खोलने का दबाव बनाते रहे।

अर्नब ने पुलिस पर फिजिकल असॉल्ट और धक्कामुक्की का आरोप लगाया है। जिसे महाराष्ट्र पुलिस ने खारिज किया है। इस बीच हमारे हाथ उनके घर पर चले 13 मिनट के हाई वोल्टेज ड्रामा का पूरा वीडियो लगा है। इसमें हम सिलसिलेवार ढंग से आपको बताने जा रहे हैं कि आखिर अर्नब गोस्वामी के घर पर 13 मिनट के दौरान क्या-क्या हुआ था।

अर्नब का आरोप...

अर्नब के घर हुए 13 मिनट के हाई वोल्टेज ड्रामा का सच ....

  • वीडियो की शुरुआत होती है अर्नब गोस्वामी की पत्नी द्वारा फ्लैट का दरवाजा खोलने से। तकरीबन दो दर्जन पुलिसकर्मी अर्नब गोस्वामी के घर पर उन्हें गिरफ्तार करने पहुंचे थे, इनमें कुछ महिला पुलिसकर्मी भी शामिल थीं। दरवाजा खोलते ही पुलिस का एक अधिकारी अर्नब का हाथ पकड़ कर उन्हें बाहर खींचने का प्रयास करता है। इसके बाद अर्नब हाथ छुड़वा कर वापस कमरे में अपने सोफे पर बैठ जाते हैं और पुलिस का एक अधिकारी उनका हाथ पकड़कर उन्हें उठाने का प्रयास करता है। इस दौरान उनकी पत्नी लगातार इस पूरे मामले का वीडियो बनाती हुई नजर आ रही हैं। कुछ महिला पुलिसकर्मी उन्हें वीडियो बनाने से मना करती हैं।
  • वीडियो के अगले हिस्से में अर्नब सोफे पर बैठे हुए हैं और पुलिस और पुलिस वालों के साथ जाने से मना कर रहे हैं। वह बार-बार उनसे पूछते हैं कि आप हमें किस जुर्म में गिरफ्तार कर रहे हैं, जिसके बाद एक पुलिस अधिकारी उन्हें अलीबाग पुलिस स्टेशन में दर्ज केस के बारे में समझाते हैं और फिर एक बार अपने साथ चलने के लिए कहते हैं। इसके बाद अर्नब उनसे वारंट की मांग करते हैं।
  • वीडियो में बीच-बीच में अर्नब गोस्वामी और उनकी पत्नी यह बोलती हुईं नजर आ रही हैं कि उनके साथ मारपीट की गई है। जिसके बाद 2 पुलिसकर्मी अर्नब गोस्वामी को कंधे से पकड़ते हैं और खड़ा कर देते हैं। इसके बाद उन्हें खींचकर ले जाने का प्रयास किया जाता है। हालांकि, वे फिर एक बार हाथ छुड़ाकर बैठ जाते हैं और पुलिस वाले उन्हें समझाने का प्रयास करते हैं। इस दौरान पुलिस वालों से कहते हैं कि आपने मुझे फिजिकली असाल्ट किया गया है।

अर्नब को खींच कर घर से बाहर निकाला गया
वीडियो के एक हिस्से में अपनों की पत्नी भी कुछ महिला पुलिसकर्मियों के साथ बातचीत करते हुए और एक कागज पर साइन करते हुए नजर आती हैं। इसके बाद पुलिस कर्मी तकरीबन 7 मिनट तक अर्नब को समझाने का प्रयास करते हैं। इस प्रयास में विफल रहने के बाद तीन से चार पुलिसवाले उन्हें सोफे से जबरदस्ती उठाते हैं और खींचते हुए घर के बाहर ले जाते हैं। इस दौरान अर्नब टेबल को पकड़कर खुद को रोकने का प्रयास भी करते हैं। वीडियो के आखिर में अर्नब के बेटे को भी पुलिसकर्मी रोकते हुए नजर आ रहे हैं।

मुंबई पुलिस की इस मामले में सफाई
पुलिस ने कहा, 'आपके पास कानूनी अधिकार हैं लेकिन अभी आपको हमारे साथ चलना होगा।' अर्नब ने कहा कि उनकी तबीयत ठीक नहीं लग रही है, वह अपनी टीम से मेडिकल सलाह लेंगे। एक सीनियर पुलिस ऑफिसर ने कहा, 'अर्नब और उनकी पत्नी साम्यब्रत ने करीब एक घंटे तक दरवाजा खोलने से इनकार दिया जबकि हम उनको बताते रहे कि हम अलीबाग केस में उन्हें गिरफ्तार करने आए है। हमने एक पुलिस वाले को पूरे घटनाक्रम का वीडियो बनाने की जिम्मेदारी दे दी ताकि हम पर कोई आरोप नहीं लगाया जाए।' पुलिस ने कहा कि आईपीसी की धारा 306 के तहत अर्नब की गिरफ्तारी के लिए उन्हें अरेस्ट वारंट की जरूरत नहीं थी।

