  Ashok Chavan Said Chief Minister Did Not Give Money To Congress ruled Municipal Corporations, Delhi Leaders Were Not Ready To Go With Shiv Sena

महाराष्ट्र सरकार में फूट?:मंत्री चव्हाण बोले- कांग्रेस शासित नगर निगमों को उद्धव फंड नहीं देते, दिल्ली के नेता शिवसेना के साथ जाना नहीं चाहते थे

परभणी28 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अशोक चव्हाण परभणी जिले के दौरे पर थे और इसी दौरान उन्होंने सीएम उद्धव ठाकरे पर निशाना साधा।

महाराष्ट्र में गठबंधन सरकार यानी महाराष्ट्र विकास अघाड़ी में बड़ी फूट नजर आ रही है। कांग्रेस नेता और महाराष्ट्र सरकार में लोक निर्माण मंत्री अशोक चव्हाण ने आरोप लगाया है कि मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ने कांग्रेस शासित नगर निगमों को फंड नहीं देते हैं। शुक्रवार शाम को मराठवाड़ा में भारी बारिश से हुए नुकसान की समीक्षा के लिए पूर्व सीएम अशोक चव्हाण परभणी पहुंचे थे। यहां एक कार्यक्रम में बोलते हुए उन्होंने यह बातें कही हैं।

चव्हाण ने कहा, "कांग्रेस शासित नगर निगमों को मुख्यमंत्री से पैसा नहीं मिलता। इसलिए नांदेड़ को भी फंड नहीं मिला। हालांकि, लोक निर्माण विभाग ने अपने प्रयास से इसे धन मुहैया करवाया है।"

'हम मराठवाड़ा के लिए और अधिक फंड लेने का प्रयास करेंगे'
चव्हाण ने आगे कहा, "मेरा मानना है कि सत्ता में रहते हुए क्षेत्र का विकास होना चाहिए। दुर्भाग्य से हमारे क्षेत्र (नांदेड़) में कोरोना के लिए तय की गई राशि का सिर्फ 30% ही मिला। हम चाहते हैं कि मराठवाड़ा के लिए ज्यादा से ज्यादा पैसा मिले।"

'दिल्ली कांग्रेस के नेता नहीं चाहते थे शिवसेना संग गठबंधन'
अशोक चव्हाण ने यह भी खुलासा किया कि महाराष्ट्र में विधानसभा चुनावों के बाद दिल्ली के कांग्रेस नेता, शिवसेना के साथ गठबंधन करके सरकार बनाने के पक्ष में नहीं थे, लेकिन महाराष्ट्र कांग्रेस के नेताओं की जिद के कारण महाविकास अघाड़ी गठबंधन बना और उद्धव को मुख्यमंत्री चुना गया।"

उन्होंने कहा,"दिल्ली में कांग्रेस के नेता दुविधा में थे कि शिवसेना के साथ गठबंधन करें या नहीं। लेकिन राज्य में कांग्रेस के नेताओं की राय थी कि उन्हें भाजपा को रोकने के लिए शिवसेना के साथ गठबंधन करना चाहिए। भाजपा ने कांग्रेस को खत्म करने के लिए काम करना शुरू कर दिया था, इसलिए कांग्रेस पार्टी शिवसेना के साथ आने के लिए तैयार हुई।" महाराष्ट्र में शिवसेना, कांग्रेस और राकांपा के गठबंधन वाली सरकार सत्ता में है।

शिवसेना नेता राउत बोले- यह ठीक नहीं
अशोक चव्हाण के आरोप पर शिवसेना सांसद संजय राउत ने कहा, ‘‘अशोक चव्हाण ने सीएम उद्धव ठाकरे के लिए जो बात कही है वह ठीक नहीं है। मुझे लगता है अशोक चव्हाण जिसके बारे में बोल रहे हैं वे सीएम से संबंधित ही नहीं है। महानगरपालिका की निधि के मसले को बातचीत से सुलझाया जा सकता है। दशहरे के भाषण में सीएम उद्धव ने कहा था कि किसी के साथ अन्याय नहीं होगा।’’

