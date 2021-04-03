पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

महाराष्ट्र में बड़ा बदलाव:विधानसभा अध्यक्ष नाना पटोले ने अपने पद से दिया इस्तीफा, बन सकते हैं कांग्रेस के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष

मुंबई24 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
नाना पटोले ने अपना इस्तीफा उपसभापति नरहरि जिरवाल को सौंप दिया है। - Dainik Bhaskar
नाना पटोले ने अपना इस्तीफा उपसभापति नरहरि जिरवाल को सौंप दिया है।

कांग्रेस पार्टी के वरिष्ठ नेता नाना पटोले ने विधानसभा अध्यक्ष के पद से इस्तीफा दे दिया। विधानसभा के कर्मचारियों संग एक मीटिंग के बाद नाना पटोले ने उपाध्यक्ष नरहरि जिरवाल को अपना इस्तीफा सौंपा है। उन्होंने ऐसे समय में इस्तीफा दिया जब जब महाराष्ट्र कांग्रेस अपने नए प्रदेश अध्यक्ष का नाम घोषित करने जा रही है। इस रेस में पटोले सबसे आगे माने जा रहे हैं।

इस्तीफा देने से पहले नाना पटोले ने मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे और उपमुख्यमंत्री अजीत पवार से सह्याद्री गेस्ट हाउस में मुलाकात भी की थी। हालांकि, पटोले की ओर से इसे एक शिष्टाचार मुलाकात बताया जा रहा है। राज्य में शिवसेना, राकांपा और कांग्रेस की महाविकास अघाड़ी की सरकार है। कांग्रेस कई महीनों से एक ऐसा प्रदेशाध्यक्ष तलाश रही थी जो मुखर होकर सीएम उद्धव ठाकरे और राकांपा प्रमुख शरद पवार के सामने अपनी बात रख सके। पटोले इस कैटगरी में फिट बैठते हैं।

कुछ दिन पहले राहुल गांधी से भी की थी मुलाकात

कांग्रेस प्रदेश अध्यक्ष पद की रेस में मंत्री सुनील केदार और विजय वडेट्टीवार भी चल रहे थे। हालांकि, कुछ दिन पहले नाना पटोले और राहुल गांधी के बीच एक मुलाकात हुई थी। जिसके बाद उनके नाम को लेकर चर्चा शुरू हो गई थी। आज इस्तीफे के बाद यह लगभग स्पष्ट है कि वे ही कांग्रेस के अलगे प्रदेश अध्यक्ष होंगे।

बैलेट पेपर से चुनाव करवाने का दिया था निर्देश

एक अहम घटनाक्रम में बुधवार को स्पीकर नाना पटोले ने राज्य सरकार को बैलट पेपर पर स्थानीय निकाय और विधानसभा चुनाव कराने को लेकर कानून बनाने का निर्देश दिया था। पटोले ने इस संबंध में नागपुर से प्रदीप उके की याचिका पर सुनवाई के बाद निर्देश दिए। स्पीकर नाना पटोले ने मंगलवार को मुंबई के विधान भवन में इस मुद्दे पर चर्चा के लिए एक बैठक बुलाई थी। राज्य के मुख्य निर्वाचन अधिकारी, महाराष्ट्र विधायिका के शीर्ष अधिकारी और अमित देशमुख जैसे मंत्री भी बैठक में शामिल हुए थे।

नाना पटोले ने कहा था कि इलेक्ट्रॉनिक वोटिंग मशीनों (ईवीएम) के आने के बाद से ढेरों शिकायतें आई हैं। अनुच्छेद 328 के अनुसार राज्य सरकार के पास इस संबंध में कानून बनाने के लिए अलग-अलग अधिकार हैं। जब ईवीएम लाया गया था तब ऐसा कोई प्रावधान नहीं था। यह कहा गया कि 'केवल' ईवीएम का उपयोग किया जाना चाहिए और मतपत्रों का उपयोग नहीं किया जाना चाहिए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में FIR के बावजूद एक्टिविस्ट ग्रेटा थनबर्ग किसानों के साथ, बोलीं- कोई नफरत या धमकी इसे बदल नहीं सकती - बॉलीवुड - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- घर के वरिष्ठ व्यक्तियों के साथ कुछ समय अवश्य व्यतीत करें। उनका आशीर्वाद व सहयोग आपके लिए भाग्योदय दायक रहेगा। तथा आपके योजनाबद्ध तथा डिसिप्लिन तरीके से कार्य करने की प्रणाली से कई कार्य सुचार...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें