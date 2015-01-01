पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पालघर मॉब लिंचिंग केस:भाजपा विधायक राम कदम को पुलिस ने हिरासत में लिया, साधुओं की हत्या वाली जगह पर जाकर प्रदर्शन करना चाहते थे

मुंबई10 मिनट पहले
मुंबई पुलिस ने राम कदम को उनके घर के बाहर से हिरासत में लिया।

भाजपा विधायक राम कदम को मुंबई पुलिस ने बुधवार को हिरासत में ले लिया है। कदम, पालघर के गढ़चिंचोली गांव में हुई हिंसा के विरोध में रैली कर रहे थे। मुंबई से शुरू होने वाली इस रैली में वे पालघर जाकर वहां भूख हड़ताल करने वाले थे। इससे पहले ही उन्हें और समर्थकों को हिरासत में ले लिया गया।

16 अप्रैल को पालघर में दो साधुओं और उनके ड्राइवर की पीट-पीट कर हत्या कर दी गई थी। इस घटना के बाद महाराष्ट्र सरकार पर भाजपा लगातार हमलावर है। मुंबई पुलिस का कहना है कि कोरोना लॉकडाउन और कानून व्यवस्था को देखते हुए कदम को पालघर जाने से रोका गया है।

पालघर मामले में प्रदर्शन करते लोग।
पालघर मामले में प्रदर्शन करते लोग।

हिरासत में लिए जाने से पहले राम कदम ने एक ट्वीट में लिखा था, 'हमें पालघर जाने से महाराष्ट्र सरकार रोक रही है, किस- किस आवाज को दबोचने की कोशिश करोगे?'

राम कदम का ट्वीट

कदम को हिरासत में लेने की कार्रवाई से पहले तैनात पुलिस।
कदम को हिरासत में लेने की कार्रवाई से पहले तैनात पुलिस।

पालघर के गढ़चिंचोली गांव में 16 अप्रैल को 2 साधुओं और उनके ड्राइवर की भीड़ ने बच्चा चोर होने के शक में पीट-पीटकर हत्या कर दी थी। वे लोग सूरत जा रहे थे। पुलिस ने बताया कि मामले में करीब 154 लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया गया और 11 नाबालिगों को हिरासत में लिया गया।

